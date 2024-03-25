Lopez vs Lopez season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the NBC sitcom

The Lopez family is back on TV with all of their hilarious dysfunction, as NBC's Lopez vs Lopez season 2 is set to return to help close out the 2023-2024 TV season. The sitcom proved to be a solid hit, averaging 4.7 million viewers across all platforms, per NBC.

Comedian George Lopez has starred in multiple TV shows over his career, but what helps make Lopez vs Lopez special is that this time he is starring alongside his real-life daughter, Mayan, making for a fun dynamic. The show also has had some great guest stars in its run, and that is set to continue with season 2.

Find out more about that and everything else you need to know about Lopez vs Lopez right here.

NBC is debuting Lopez vs Lopez season 2 on Tuesday, April 2, airing back-to-back episodes at 8 pm and 8:30 pm ET/PT. It'll be available to stream on-demand on Peacock the next day.

While Lopez vs Lopez took a bit longer to return to TV than other returning shows after the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, it is now taking over NBC's Tuesday night comedy lineup, airing two episodes every week as Extended Family and Night Court season 2 wrap up their seasons on March 26.

In order to watch Lopez vs Lopez, you must have access to NBC or Peacock. NBC is available through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can access by Peacock by signing up for the streaming service, either with an ad-supported or an ad-free plan.

Lopez vs Lopez season 2 cast

As the title suggests, George and Mayan Lopez are the stars of the series, playing a fictionalized version of their father-daughter relationship. George Lopez is a TV veteran who has starred in the likes of George Lopez, Saint George and Lopez. As for Mayan Lopez, Lopez vs Lopez is first starring TV role.

Other members of the regular Lopez vs Lopez cast include Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black) as Rosie, Matt Shively (Players) as Quinten, Brice Gonzalez as Chance and Al Madrigal (Air) as Oscar.

We mentioned the show has had a penchant for guest stars, and Lopez vs Lopez season 2 will be no exception. Comedian Gabrial "Fluffy" Iglesias is set to appear as Iggy, George's AA sponsor; Diana Maria Riva (Dead to Me) plays Olga, a tough negotiator at a local swap meet; and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch as himself, who George bumps into while at a Raiders game.

Lopez vs Lopez season 2 plot

Lopez vs Lopez focuses on the working class Lopez family as they attempt to deal with their dysfunction, generational gaps and any other issues as they reconnect. The series is episodic, so there aren’t a lot of overarching storylines you need to keep track of.

Lopez vs Lopez season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for Lopez vs Lopez season 2 right here: