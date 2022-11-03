Meet the Lopez vs Lopez cast: who’s who in the George Lopez sitcom

George Lopez has a brand new TV show, Lopez vs Lopez, airing on NBC. As the title would suggest, the sitcom is a family affair, as the comedian stars alongside his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. Of course they are joined in the Lopez vs Lopez cast with a number of other actors, some you will recognize and others who you may be getting your first introduction to.

Lopez vs Lopez, which premieres November 4 and airs on Fridays on NBC, focuses on a working class, old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time, according to the official synopsis. What laughs will come from this old vs new, father vs daughter, Lopez vs Lopez setup?

You’ll have to watch the show to find out. But in the meantime, let’s meet the Lopez vs Lopez cast to see who’s playing who and where you have seen them before.

George Lopez as George

George Lopez in Lopez vs Lopez (Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Comedian George Lopez is keeping his own name for his character in Lopez vs Lopez, a struggling dad, both financially and in terms of connection with his family, who finds himself needing to move in with his daughter and her family. Cue the awkward conversations and generational divides.

Lopez spoke on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (opens in new tab) about how the show came from a very real place, as he acknowledges the struggles with his relationship with his daughter and how therapy and doing this show have helped that.

Lopez is a veteran of the TV sitcom, having had his own show, George Lopez, on ABC for six seasons in the early 2000s, as well as Saint George and Lopez in the 2010s. Some of Lopez’s other most memorable roles include Balls of Fury, Valentine’s Day and providing voice work in movies, including Rio and The Smurfs.

Mayan Lopez as Mayan

Mayan Lopez in Lopez vs Lopez (Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Like her father, Mayan Lopez’s character on the sitcom shares her own name as, already mentioned above, Lopez vs Lopez is inspired by the real-life father and daughter’s own relationship. On the show, while Mayan and George work on their relationship, Mayan also has her relationships with her husband and young son to deal with.

While the relationship between George and Mayan is a main element for the show, the inspiration came from TikToks that Mayan did with her dad during the pandemic that went viral, she explains in an NBC preview (opens in new tab).

Lopez vs Lopez represents the biggest role for Mayan Lopez, as her previously credits are almost all small parts in some of her father’s projects, including a guest role George Lopez and a role in Mr. Troop Mom. She also has been a host on TMI Hollywood.

Selenis Leyva as Rosie

Selenis Leyva (center) in Lopez vs Lopez (Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Rosie is George’s ex-wife and the mother of Mayan on Lopez vs Lopez. We can be sure that she’s only going to add to some of the entertaining family dynamics of the show.

Selenis Leyva plays Rosie on the show, and she is definitely an actress most people have seen before. Her most recognizable role was likely as Gloria on Orange is the New Black, but she has also appeared in Diary of a Future President, Saved by the Bell, Our Flag Means Death and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Matt Shively as Quinten

Matt Shively in Lopez vs Lopez (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Matt Shively plays Quinten on Lopez vs Lopez, Mayan’s husband. Shively first broke with his role as Sky on Winx Club on the small screen and a role in Paranormal Activity 4 on the big screen. He also was in The Real O’Neals, had a multiple episode arc on Santa Clarita Diet and stars in the Paramount Plus original series Players.

Brice Gonzalez as Chance

Brice Gonzalez and George Lopez in Lopez vs Lopez (Image credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Chance is the son of Mayan and Quinten and George and Rosie’s grandson on the show. This is one of the first roles in young Brice Gonzalez’s career. His only other credits include a guest spot on the Kevin Hart comedy series Real Husbands of Hollywood and in the upcoming movie Flamin’ Hot, about the inventions of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Other Lopez vs Lopez cast members

Two other actors are listed as recurring characters on Lopez vs Lopez: Laci Mosley (iCarly, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as Brookie and Kiran Deol (Sunnyside) as Dr. Pocha.

Some guest stars for the first few episodes of Lopez vs Lopez have also been revealed, including Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Phineas and Ferb) and Al Madrigal (Morbius, The Daily Show)

Lopez vs Lopez airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The latest episodes are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.