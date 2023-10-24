Lot 249: plot, cast, and everything we know about the Christmas ghost story

Lot 249 joins the Christmas TV line-up, where we'll see Sherlock creator Mark Gatiss adapting another classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle story.

The gothic horror short story has been widely adapted over the years and has become an influential piece of writing for many fans of the macabre, and fans are about to see a fresh take on the tale.

The special will be accompanied by a three-part series called Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on the Case of Conan Doyle, which sees the historian delving deeper into the iconic writer.

Speaking about adapting Lot 249, writer and director Mark Gatiss said: "It’s a serious delight for me to delve once again into the brilliant work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this time for the Christmas Ghost story.

"Lot No.249 is a personal favourite and is the grand-daddy (or should that be Mummy?) of a particular kind of end of Empire chiller: a ripping yarn packed with ghastly scares and who-knows-what lurking in the Victorian closet…"

Here's everything you need to know about the spooky Christmas special...

We don't have confirmed transmission details for Lot 249 just yet, but we do know that it will air over the Christmas period on BBC Two and iPlayer.

It will air on PBS in the US, but we don't have a release date as yet.

Lot 249 plot

According to the synopsis, Lot 249 follows "a group of Oxford students, one of whom undertakes research into the secrets of Ancient Egypt, which become the talk of the college."

It is based on the Arthur Conan Doyle story of the same name. The novel follows student Abercrombie Smith who notices a strange series of events surrounding Edward Bellingham, an Egyptology student who owns many ancient Egyptian artifacts, including a mummy.

As far as we can tell, the adaptation will follow the original source material quite closely. The mummy featured in the story has become quite the horror icon, so it will be interesting to see the most recent adaptation.

Lot 249 cast

Kit Harrington stars as Abercrombie Smith. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington plays the lead role of Abercrombie Smith and White House Farm star Freddie Fox stars opposite him as Edward Bellingham.

Other confirmed cast includes Colin Ryan (Boundless), John Heffernan (Dracula), James Swanton (Stopmotion), Jonathan Rigby (Father Brown) and Andrew Horton (Slotherhouse).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, we will update when one is released.