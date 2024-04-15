Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 8 — release date, cast and everything we know about the reality show

After another season of dramatic highs and lows in Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 7, Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 8 picks up with The Scotts, Martell and Melody as continue to put the Alabama town on the reality TV map.

With the core of the group having finally reached a good place after years of insults, accusations and even near-physical blows, will they be able to maintain the peace, especially with Stormi, Courtney and new faces in the mix? Plus, Destiny is back in action in the new episodes. Are you ready to watch?

Here’s everything we know about Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 8.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 8 premieres on Saturday, May 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is an OWN Original series. If you’re interested in watching new episodes live, you’ll need to make sure that you have a subscription to the network via a cable/satellite provider. If you’ve cut ties to traditional cable/satellite TV, you can still watch episodes live if you have a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes also become available to stream on-demand via the Watch OWN App .

Episodes of the series are also available to view on Max. However, it looks like new episodes only become available on the platform after all the episodes of each half of the season air. Additionally, we are still waiting on release information for the UK.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 8 plot

It looks like there’s a lot happening in season 8. To name a few things, Martell is facing some legal troubles, Stormi and Courtney come across a love triangle when they reconnect with old friends and Destiny returns to confront her ex-boyfriend who is married to a former show producer. Elsewhere, LaTisha and Marsau struggle with working with Maurice and Kimmi, and Melody tries to diffuse all the pending drama among the ladies with a tropical vacation. However, will blue waters and sandy beaches be enough?

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 8 cast

The original core six are back for season 8. That includes Martel Holt, Melody Rodgers, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimmi Scott. Joining them are Stormi Steele and Courtney Beasley, Chris and LerNail Fletcher, Destiny Payton and two new couples which we’ll have more information on as we closer to the season premiere. Check out a few cast photos below.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 8 trailer

There’s no trailer for the new season at this time. However, once one premieres, we’ll add it here.