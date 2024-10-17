Lynley: cast, plot and everything we know
Lynley stars Leo Suter as DI Tommy Lynley and Sofia Barclay as DS Barbara Havers
Lynley is a new take on the hit Inspector Lynley crime novels by Elizabeth George starring Vikings: Valhalla actor Leo Suter as the posh Oxford cop.
The books were previously adapted into a hugely popular TV series, starring Nathaniel Parker and Sharon Small, which ran from 2001 to 2008.
Now, Lynley is heading to the BBC in the UK and BritBox in the US. Writer and executive producer Steve Thompson, whose previous work includes Sherlock and Vienna Blood, said: "It's a privilege and a thrill to have the opportunity to adapt these wonderful books for television. Elizabeth George's iconic characters are greatly loved and her gripping stories are smart and ingenious."
Thompson's involvement suggests Lynley will have a playful and clever tone like both Vienna Blood and Sherlock.
Sofia Barclay (Ted Lasso) will play DS Barbara Havers, who teams up with Lynley and was played by Sharon Small in the original.
Here’s everything we know...
Lynley release date
Lynley is currently being filmed in Ireland, so we expect it to hit our screens in 2025.
Lynley plot
Teasing Lynley, the makers say: "Tommy Lynley is a brilliant police detective but an outsider in the force — simply by virtue of his aristocratic upbringing. He is paired with Barbara Havers, a sergeant with a maverick attitude and a working-class background. With seemingly nothing in common and against all odds, the mismatched duo of Lynley and Havers become a formidable team, bonded by their desire to see justice done. His brain and her spirit — his knowledge and her instincts. It is only through working side by side do they both find where they truly belong."
Cast
Leo Suter and Sofia Barclay lead the cast. Daniel Mays (Magpie Murders) will play DCI Brian Nies, the astute, suspicious Senior Detective at Three Counties Major Incident Team. Other key cast includes Niamh Walsh (The English Game) as Helen Clyde, an estate agent and Lynley’s former Oxford classmate whose romance with Lynley is sparked when their paths fatefully cross on a case; Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane) as tech specialist Tony Bekele; and Joshua Sher (Vera) as forensic scientist, Simon St. James.
Is there a trailer?
No not yet.
Behind the scenes
Created, written and executive produced by Steve Thompson (Vienna Blood, Sherlock), Ed Bazalgette (Marie Antoinette season 2, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die) serves as lead director with Suzanne McAuley (Magpie Murders, Love/Hate) as Series Producer. David Stern and Colin Callender are executive producers for Playground with Robert Schildhouse, Stephen Nye, Jon Farrar and Jess O' Riordan executive producers for BritBox, Kate Woods is an executive producer for BBC Studios and Sue Deeks is executive producer for the BBC.
