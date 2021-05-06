Malory Towers Season 2 — release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Malory Towers is heading back to CBBC for a second season, and we'll continue to follow Darrell Rivers and her chums as they share friendship and high jinks in their traditional 1940s British boarding school. As well as a second season, there'll also be a third further down the line with the broadcaster confirming there'll be 26 new episodes of the popular series.

Amy Buscombe, Commissioning Editor, BBC Children’s said: “Malory Towers has been a huge hit with our audience, bringing fun and adventure to our screens at a time our young audience needed it most. We can’t wait for viewers to see what Darrell and the Malory girls get up to next!”

Here's what we know so far...

There's been no news on when Malory Towers Season 2 will be released, but it will join a whole host of other family programming recently announced such as new Oliver Twist spin-off Dodger which stars Christopher Eccleston and follows the infamous pickpocket, The Artful Dodger, and Fagin’s gang.

Meanwhile, the entire first season can be watched on CBBC via BBC iPlayer.

What is the plot of Malory Towers Season 2?

Exact plot details for the upcoming seasons haven't been confirmed yet, but the first season explored themes such as shifting cliques, bullying, crushes, peer pressure, and self-doubt as they came to terms with the realities of life in a boarding school.

In the last episode of Season one, Darrell was forced to defend herself to the rest of her form after being accused of cruelly smashing Mary-Lou’s precious pen. So it's likely the second season will pick up where we left off!

The series is based on the Malory Towers novels by Enid Blyton, and they were inspired by a girls' boarding school that Blyton's daughter attended. There's six books in total.

Who stars in Malory Towers Season 2?

Ella Bright returns as lead character Darrell Rivers, who we follow in the first season as she first arrives at Malory Towers. Other names haven't been confirmed yet, but it's very likely many of the characters will return again for the new seasons.

In Season one, Danya Grivers played fellow student Gwendoline ‘Gwen’ Mary Lacey who struck up a rivalry with Darrell, and Sienna Arif-Knights played Sally Hope, who Darrell formed an unlikely friendship with.

Adult members of the cast included Imali Perera as Miss Potts, the house mistress, Genevieve Beaudet as French teacher Mam’zelle Rougier, and Ashley McGuire as the no-nonsense Matron.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but the trailer for the first season is available if you're new to it. In the trailer we're introduced to Darrell as she journeys to Malory Towers for the first time and some of the adventures she and the girls get up to once term begins.

However, it soon goes downhill for Darrell, who's quickly branded a "troublemaker" from those around her.