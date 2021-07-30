'Mandy' Season 2 — cast, plot, and everything you need to know

Mandy Season 2, created and written by Diane Morgan (After Life, Motherland), follows the outrageous yet hilarious life of Mandy Carter, played by Diane herself.

The show started as a comedy short on BBC iPlayer in 2019 and sees Mandy trying (and failing) to achieve big success with minimal effort through a number of short-lived jobs, all hoping to ultimately attain her dream of breeding Doberman Pinschers.

Diane Morgan says: “At this time of debate about the future of the BBC, a second series of Mandy could not be more timely. If anything proves the worth of the corporation it's a show about a woman who wants to breed Doberman pinschers. It's not something you'd get on Amazon Prime or BFI Player.”

This whacky series is certainly unusual and filled with madness and is not something you would usually see on other platforms. Here's everything you need to know about Mandy Season 2!

Filming is now underway for the new series, but a release date has not been confirmed just yet.

What happens in Mandy Season 2?

In the first series, we saw Mandy try to find fulfillment through a variety of activities. She was an arachnid control operative at a banana factory, a staff member at a fried chicken shop, she took part in a line dancing competition, and even starred in a commercial for a payday loans company.

The second series will once again see Mandy try to achieve her dreams through even more weird job opportunities. In season 2, she becomes a tour guide, goes on a reality show and tries to learn how to swim. Sadly, none of her new jobs will bring Mandy any closer to her dream of breeding Doberman Pinschers!

Who will be part of the Mandy Season 2 cast?

Well-loved characters from the series will be returning for the second season including Michelle Greenidge (I May Destroy You) as Lola, Mandy’s close friend in the local nail salon, and Tom Basden (Plebs) as Mandy’s fed up benefits officer. Mark Silcox (Paint Dry), Alistair Green (The Great), and Michael Spicer (The Room Next Door) are also set to return.

In addition, an all-new star-studded cast is set to join the series. New stars include multi-award-winning actor Sir Tom Courtenay (King Of Thieves), Anna Maxwell Martin (Line Of Duty), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Alexei Sayle (The Young Ones), Richard Hope (Poldark), and Peter McDonald (The Dig).

Other big names include Jo Hartley (This Is England), Roger Sloman (The Cold Light of Day), Kate Robbins (Dinnerladies), Nigel Planer (The Comic Strip), and comedian Charlie Chuck.

Viewers will also be excited to hear that Deborah Meaden from Dragons' Den, TV presenter Konnie Huq, and Professor Brian Cox will all make appearances as themselves in Mandy Season 2, too!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! Keep an eye on this page to see if one has been released.