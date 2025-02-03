Marble Hall Murders: cast, plot and everything we know

Marble Hall Murders, the third and final installment in Anthony Horowitz's murder mystery series, will again star Lesley Manville.

She returns as book editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland in the follow-up to Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders. Also returning is Tim McMullan as Atticus Pünd, the fictional 1950s detective whose adventures always contain clues to the cases Susan is investigating.

Anthony Horowitz says: "I'm so happy to bring the team back — stars, director, producers, and crew — for a third installment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series. I have a feeling this could be the best yet."

Here's everything we know...

Atticus Pünd (Timothy McMullan) (Image credit: BBC)

Marble Hall Murders is likely to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in late 2025. That's not officially been confirmed yet, but with filming beginning in March that seems a likely release window.

Marble Hall Murders plot

The BBC teases: "Returning to England, Susan is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer. 'Pünd's Last Case' is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu — but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the text, and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger."

Interestingly the plot seems to differ slightly from the novel — released on April 10, 2025. In the book, the villa is in the South of France, not Corfu. Here's the book plot: "The new ‘continuation’ novel is by Eliot Crace, grandson of Miriam Crace who was the biggest selling children’s author in the world until her death exactly twenty years ago. Eliot believes that Miriam was deliberately poisoned. And when he tells Susan that he has hidden the identity of Miriam's killer inside his book, Susan knows she's in trouble once again. As Susan works on 'Pünd's Last Case', a story set in an exotic villa in the South of France, she uncovers more and more parallels between the past and the present, the fictional and the real world — until suddenly she finds that she has become a target herself."

Cast

We know that Lesley Manville is back as Susan along with Tim McMullan as Pünd. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced. The one major cast change from the previous two stories is it appears that Vienna Blood's Conleth Hill won't be back as Alan Conway, the author of the Atticus Pünd stories. He's not mentioned in the plot. The character did return from beyond the grave in the second story through flashbacks, but it's hard to imagine that plot device being used again in this story. However, we don't have official confirmation, so you never know!

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Marble Hall Murders behind the scenes and more

Marble Hall Murders is being made by Eleventh Hour Films in association with Salt Films for PBS MASTERPIECE and the BBC. The drama is executive produced by Jill Green and Eleventh Hour Films and adapted by Anthony Horowitz and is distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television and PBS Distribution in North America.

Filming takes place in Dublin, Corfu, and London.