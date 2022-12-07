Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! — release date and everything we know about the special concert event

It’s no secret that legendary singer/songwriter Mariah Carey loves Christmas. Ever since Carey released the iconic Merry Christmas album in 1994, many music lovers around the world have recognized her incomparable ability to get you in the mood for the holidays.

Now, almost 30 years since the album’s release, which includes the pinnacle song "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the songstress is bringing her Christmas cheer to primetime in the special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! The concert event is slated to provide the perfect festive viewing option for those looking to stay upbeat as they search for those last-minute holiday deals.

Here’s everything we know about Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! premieres on Tuesday, December 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The two-hour event also streams live simultaneously on Paramount Plus for premium subscribers.

If you miss any of the special, it becomes available to stream to all Paramount Plus subscribers the next day.

We don’t have an official word in regards to a UK release. However, should more information become available to us, we’ll pass along an update here.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! premise

Here is the official synopsis of Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!:

"Filmed in New York City at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.'"

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! trailer

We're still waiitng to recevie an official trailer. Once we receive that we'll place it here.

Mariah Carey the artist

Mariah Carey (Image credit: Apple TV+)

When the 1990s rolled around, there was a handful of divas that ruled the music industry, and Carey was certainly one of them. The five-time Grammy winner has a remarkable 19 number-one Billboard hits, which include "Dreamlover," "Hero," "We Belong Together" and "Emotions." With a hefty catalog under her belt, it should come as no surprise that she is one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

In addition to being a highly accomplished songwriter and vocal extraordinaire, Carey also has some acting chops. She’s been seen in Empire, The Butler and Precious.

Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

By now, Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You" practically needs no introduction, but on the off chance you aren’t familiar with the song, we’ve got you covered. For the last 28 years, the song has practically become a staple of the holidays, rivaling even “Jingle Bells.” In 2019, the hit made history when it topped the Billboard charts for the first time, two and a half decades after its release. It subsequently made history topping the charts again in 2020 and 2021. We’ll have to wait and see if it can claim the number one spot this year.

How to watch Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! airs live in the US on CBS. For those that have parted ways with traditional cable/satellite TV, CBS can be accessed utilizing a number of live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The special event also streams live on Paramount Plus for premium subscribers, and it becomes available to stream on demand on the platform for all subscribers the day after it airs.

Once we have more information about a UK release date, we’ll be sure to pass along more information on where would-be viewers in the country can watch the event.