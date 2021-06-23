'Martin Clunes: My Travels and Other Animals' on ITV — everything you need to know

Martin Clunes: My Travels and Other Animals is a compilation series on ITV celebrating the Doc Martin star's global wildlife encounters as he travels and meets with a variety of experts, as well as the animals they work with. In previous episodes, Martin has visited the likes of South East Asia, Atlanta, and the South of France to learn more about the animal kingdom.

He's met with people like animal behaviorist Sean Ellis, a man who lives with a pack of wolves, and Jean Francois Pignon who taught him about the fascinating bond between man and horse. He's returning with a brand new episode this week, which sees him traveling to the Malibu Hills to meet a very famous dog...

Martin's documentary series returns on Thursday 24 June at 8.30pm on ITV.

What happens in the latest episode?

In the latest episode of Martin Clunes: My Travels and Other Animals, the actor heads to the Malibu Hills, where he meets one of the most famous dog families, that of screen legend Lassie. In addition to this, he visits the the Arabian desert to ride with Bedouin horseman Ali Al Ameri, who trains the world's oldest man-made horses — the Arabian — for TV shows. So it's a showbiz-centric episode this time!

Martin's own Labrador puppy Arthur makes an appearance too, as he goes to dog training, but things don't exactly go smoothly as he doesn't see Martin as the pack leader...

Will there be other episodes?

Yes, ITV has released a synopsis for the next episode of Martin Clunes: My Travels and Other Animals which airs on Thursday 1 July at 8.30pm. In that episode, Martin learns how to look after the planet’s vulnerable animals as he travels around the world meeting those who work to save and protect them.

He heads to the Ningaloo Reef in Australia and swims with the world’s biggest fish, the whale shark, before taking part in the oldest Royal tradition — swan upping — on the River Thames. Finally, he heads to the Australian Phillip Island, where he learns more about the successful and large breeding colony of the world’s smallest penguin species, the fairy penguin, before finishing up in Madagascar, where he visits a refuge and breeding programme for confiscated and rescued lemurs.