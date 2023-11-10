Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas: recipes, locations and everything we know

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas on BBC1 is a one-off festive special that sees cooking legend Dame Mary Berry enjoy a cosy Christmas in Scotland where she'll show us how to rustle up some incredible seasonal dishes.

Dame Mary will also be joined by some surprise special guests who'll help her make it a Christmas to remember as they enjoy wonderful days out, from reindeer herding to meeting Christmas carollers and taking part in a traditional ceilidh dance. From her Highland retreat Mary will give us the tips and tricks we need to make sure our own Christmases are fun and fuss-free.

“Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat as my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me,” says Dame Mary. “The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist. Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes that can be used all over the festive season and I can’t wait to share Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas with BBC One viewers.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas…

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas is a 60-minute special will air on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer in December 2023. When a confirmed date is announced, we’ll let you know on here.

Recipes, locations and what happens in Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas

Dame Mary Berry travels to the Scottish Highlands for a Christmas break and cooks up some indulgent festive dishes inspired by her Scottish heritage, such as a spectacular Cranachan wreath, a cheese fondue and her classic Buche de Noel. She’ll share her own hints and hacks, making it easy for us to serve up delicious but simple and affordable Christmas fayre of our own. Joining Mary will be some special guests, who will accompany her on some enchanting festive days out.

Is there a trailer for Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas?

Not yet but if the BBC releases one we’ll post it on here. We’re excited to share Mary’s cosy winter break.

Behind the scenes and more on Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas is produced by Rumpus Media and commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events. The Commissioning Editor is Ricky Cooper. The Director is Katy Fryer and the Executive Producers are Emily Hudd and Kelly Sparks for Rumpus Media.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, BBC says: “This Christmas, I’m delighted that Mary’s celebrating Scotland in epic fashion, with the help of some incredible recipes and some very special friends. I can’t wait for audiences to discover all the indulgent, comforting dishes Mary’s got planned to take us through the Christmas holidays – from fondue with an extra-special twist to mouth-watering cranachan, Mary’s sure to inspire cooks across the nation once again.”

Emily Hudd, Executive Producer, Rumpus Media says: “It’s an extra special Christmas this year as Mary takes us up to the beautiful Highlands to share some indulgent recipes that are simply too delicious to save for Christmas Day. These are recipes that are sure to become festive family traditions."

More about Dame Mary Berry

Cordon Bleu chef Dame Mary Berry started her career as cookery editor of Housewife magazine in the 1960s. In the 1970s she launched the TV series Afternoon Plus alongside Judith Chalmers and has since fronted numerous shows including Mary Berry Cooks, Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking, Mary Berry Love to Cook and most recently Mary Makes It Easy.

Mary was of course a judge on The Great British Bake Off and Best Home Cook and in 2019 she presented the Christmas show A Berry Royal Christmas, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She’s written over 80 cookery books showcasing her simple yet delicious recipes.