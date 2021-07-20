'Masters Of The Universe: Revelation' on Netflix — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation is the long-awaited sequel to classic 1980s animation He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe, and it's coming exclusively to Netflix. Picking up where the original series left off, it revisits some of its dangling plot threads and expands the existing mythology of the show — but fear not, as it's also intended to be a perfect joining point for new viewers.

"Narratively, our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy animated series that aired from 1983-85," says Clerks director Kevin Smith, the executive producer and showrunner of the new series. "This is a continuation of that story. We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines."

Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation launches exclusively on Netflix on Friday 23 July. The series consists of 10 episodes, and the first five will be available on launch day. The second half of the season will be released at a later date, which has yet to be confirmed by Netflix — but we'll let you know as soon as we hear.

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation plot

The series follows an epic battle between good and evil for control of Eternia, where a fight between He-Man and Skeletor has devastating consequences. In the aftermath, the Guardians of Grayskull are left scattered as hidden truths come to light and Eternia itself is divided. Teela is left to bring the heroes back together and locate the missing Sword of Power while preventing the end of the universe...

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation voice cast

Supergirl star Chris Wood voices He-Man in the new series, while Star Wars star Mark Hamill — also famous for his portrayal of the Joker in many animated DC series — adds another classic villain to his roster by playing Skeletor.

"I love challenges, and Skeletor is an iconic villain," says Mark. "I thought, 'Boy, this is the kind of part that doesn't get thrown your way that often'. I do like playing heroes because the audience is rooting for you, but it's really fun to play the opposite. Villains create chaos and uncertainty, and they usually have really colorful backstories and interesting lines. In a way, hatred is as desirable an emotion from an audience as adoration, as you're doing your job right!"

Mark Hamill voices the evil Skeletor. (Image credit: Netflix)

Game Of Thrones' Liam Cunningham plays He-Man's close ally and confidant Man-At-Arms, and Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar voices Man-At-Arms' adopted daughter Teela.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have a fondness for the chosen one — the girl who doesn't know she has any power and then finds out she has all the power," says Sarah. "Teela is the heart of the show, and the centrifugal force that grounds it. People love this world, they don't just love one specific character. In some reboots, it can feel forced when characters come back, but this show is so seamless: each character has a reason and a purpose and a clear and compelling storyline. It's so multidimensional."

Other members of the voice cast include Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Stephen Root as Cringer, Diedrich Bader as King Randor, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Griffin Newman as Orko. Also keep an ear out for Alan Oppenheimer — the voice of Skeletor in the original series — as Moss Man.

Is there a trailer?

There is, and by the power of Grayskull, you can watch it below: