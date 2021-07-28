'Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable' Season 2 — everything you need to know

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable Season 2 will return to Dave, made up of eight hour long episodes. The series is returning following a very successful first run, which saw an average of 816k individuals tuning in, excluding repeats and online viewers.

Announcing the news Mel Giedroyc said: "I am utterly thrilled to be taking to the Unforgivable dais once more… (I love the word “dais”. It’s almost as good as “plinth”). It’s going to be an absolute cracker of a second series. I know that because I manifested it this morning.

"We’ll be welcoming in a whole roster of deliciously naughty, mucky guests, and expect some big surprises coming out of our booth too. Sadly, we will be saying goodbye to the drone. Boring old Ofcom, eh?"

Here's what we know so far...

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable doesn't have a confirmed release date yet, but we'll let you know when that changes. The full first season is available via UKTV Play.

What should we expect from Unforgivable Season 2?

Once again, comedian Lou Sanders joins Unforgivable as Mel’s sinful sidekick. Together, she and Mel encourage the guests to dredge up their most outrageous sins, lies, legal transgressions and morally bankrupt behaviour, keeping audiences entertained with a whole host of stories.

Hilary Rosen, UKTV deputy director of commissioning adds: “I’m absolutely delighted that we are going again with Unforgivable. The show was a big hit on Dave and we are excited that it will be returning with the irrepressible Mel at the helm and Lou below deck if she continues to misbehave.”

Who are the guests this season?

Unforgivable Season 2 hasn't confirmed the line-up yet, but previous guests have included Graham Norton, Richard Ayoade, Jennifer Saunders, Phil Wang and Gemma Collins. We'll let you know when the guests for the latest series is announced!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but here's a clip from Season 1 featuring Graham Norton talking to Mel about a time he stood her up at lunch to give you an idea of what to expect from the latest instalment!