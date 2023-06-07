Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2 — release date, first look photos and everything we know

There's nothing like an end-of-summer road trip, and this summer Outlander fans are receiving the gift of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on the road in their Starz original travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2.

The four-episode miniseries follows the Outlander duo on a trip through the breathtaking New Zealand landscape as they discover new places, experience the wonder and form an even closer bond.

Here's what we know about Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham premieres Friday, August 11, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on the LIONSGATE Plus premium streaming platform in the U.K.

If you're watching on TV, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, August 11, at 9:30 pm ET/PT in the U.S.

New episodes of the series will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

Additionally, you can catch up with the first season of Men in Kilts now on STARZ, the STARZ app or LIONSGATE Plus.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2 cast

Men in Kilts season 2 stars Heughan and McTavish have a long history of working together on Outlander.

Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, has appeared in a number of shows and movies including Love Again, Suspect, To Olivia and LEGO DC Super-Villains.

McTavish, who portrays Dougal MacKenzie, has also starred in hit shows like House of the Dragon, The Witcher, Preacher and Lucifer.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2 plot

Here's the official plot of Men in Kilts season 2 from Starz:

"The hit travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will return for its second season on August 11. Join Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they travel down under and hit the road again for a four-episode second season – this time in the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand. First-look images of the second season give a taste of the wild adventure in store, showing some of their exploits, including a thrilling zip line excursion and spotlighting the enduring friendship between the two men.



"Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director."

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2 trailer

How to watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2

You can watch Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham season 2 exclusively on Starz. You can catch up on the first seasons of the series on Starz or the STARZ app in the US and internationally on Lionsgate Plus (formerly known as STARZPLAY).

The Starz app is available to watch on Roku, Apple TV and Fire Stick.