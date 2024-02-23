Michael McIntyre's The Wheel 2024: release date, celebrities, host, trailer and everything we know

Hit Saturday night gameshow Michael McIntyre's The Wheel 2024 is back and it's brimming with huge stars, big laughs and a gigantic spinning wheel.

The format sees contestants hope to answer their way to a cash prize with the help of seven celebrities who have each brought one area of expertise to the show. But can they help them win a life-changing amount of money? It all depends on the spin of The Wheel.

Host Michael McIntyre teased: "We made ten Wheels, and broadcast six leading up to Christmas, so we have four remaining and have saved the most dramatic one! I won’t reveal which one it is but it’s an astonishing ending that we haven’t had before."

Here's everything we know about Michael McIntyre's The Wheel 2024...

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel 2024 will air on Saturday, February 24 at 8:10pm on BBC One. The second episode will air on Saturday, March 2 at 6:50pm on BBC One.

The gameshow will continue to air weekly on Saturday nights.

Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel 2024 celebrities

Rachel Riley, Trevor Nelson, Iain Stirling, Michael McIntyre, Gabby Logan, Liza Tarbuck, Chris McCausland and GK Barry. (Image credit: BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes)

In the first episode, the celebrity experts offering their advice are Liza Tarbuck on art, Iain Stirling on Scotland, Rachel Riley on maths, Trevor Nelson on disco, GK Barry on celebrities, Gabby Logan on the Six Nations and Chris McCausland on Back to the Future.

The second episode sees celebrities Dermot O'Leary on explorers, Jessica Ennis-Hill on the Olympics, Roman Kemp on The Simpsons, Adam Kay on medicine, Angela Scanlon on Ireland, Kay Burley on the news, and Alex Brooker on boy bands.

We'll also see Russell T Davies and Steve Pemberton take on The Wheel, as well as regulars Katherine Ryan, Vanessa Feltz and William Hanson.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel 2024 host

Comedian Michael McIntyre is back hosting the award-winning gameshow for its fourth year running.

He suggested that they should create a Hall of Fame for The Wheel, saying: "We might have to create a Hall of Fame for experts on the Wheel; Dermot would certainly be the first inductee. I actually really like this idea and will suggest it – maybe, if a contestant lands on a Hall-Of-Famer it’s double money!"

Is there a trailer for Michael McIntyre's The Wheel 2024?

Yes, you can watch the trailer below where contestants take on a colossal spinning wheel and answer questions to secure a cash prize with the help of different celebrities...