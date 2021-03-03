'Million Pound Garage Conversions' on Channel 5 — start date, premise and everything you need to know

Million Pound Garage Conversions follows similar programmes such as Million Pound Motorhomes and Million Pound Barges. But this time around, we'll be taking a look at the people who have seriously revamped their garages. And we're not talking just a small extension — there are some amazingly huge garages. In fact, you probably won't believe your eyes!

This programme will give us an intimate look at the people who have converted their garage into passion projects, starting with a couple from Kent who have a very unique man cave in their garage. Here's what you need to know...

When is Million Pound Garage Conversions on Channel 5?

Million Pound Garage Conversions airs on Channel 5 on Sunday March 7 at 8pm. It will also be available on demand via My5.

What is Million Pound Garage Conversions about?

Million Pound Garage Conversions follows plumber Grenville at the million-pound house in Kent that he built himself. But it's his garage that's particularly impressive, as he's got a double-storey one with showroom-style parking on the top level and a man-cave at the bottom!

Complete with pool table, bar and poker table, Grenville basically has his own pub and is the envy of all his friends. However, his wife Sarah isn't a fan of the dramatic transformation. In fact, she's not at all impressed!

Is there a trailer for the series?

Sadly not yet. We will update this story if one arrives!

Can we still watch the other shows in the Million Pound Homes series?

Yes, good news both Million Pound Motorhomes and Million Pound Barges are still available to watch via on demand service My5.