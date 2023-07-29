Millionaire Hoarders: release date, what happens, discoveries and more

Millionaire Hoarders is a new three-part series on Channel 4 which sees experts sifting through homes crammed with treasures to find items to sell for life-changing amounts Britain is home to hoards of obsessive collectors and in this series four experts rifle through homes packed with treasures to find hidden gems worth loads of money.

Here's everything you need to now about Millionaire Hoarders on Channel 4...

Millionaire Hoarders is a three-part UK series that starts on Channel 4 on Friday August 4 at 8pm. All three episodes will be available as a box set on the Channel 4 stream service.

Adity and Simon Craufurd live at Craufurdland Castle which holds a secret treasure. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What happens in Millionaire Hoarders and our episode guide

Epsiode 1 of Millionaire Hoarders

First up in Millionaire Hoarders, antiques dealer Clive and collector Ronnie visit a castle in Scotland filled to the brim with antiques, books and manuscripts. And there’s astonishment from Ronnie when he unearths what appears to be a John Constable painting that could be worth between £1m and £2m. Meanwhile, fashion expert Paula looks through an incredible vintage clothes collection in an East London studio flat.

In 2011 Adity and Simon Craufurd gave up their corporate careers to take over Craufurdland Castle, which has been in Simon’s family for 800 years. But as the building costs £100,000 a year to run, the couple must raise funds to secure its future. "You take it on as generation 28 and you don’t want generation 28 to be the one that lost it," admits Simon.

The Craufurds have called in Ronnie and Clive, two experts. There’s huge excitement when Ronnie spots what appears to be a genuine painting by John Constable behind a TV in the guest wing. But the painting must be authenticated. If genuine it could sell for £2m.

The experts also unearth an epitaph written by Scottish poet Robert Burns and a guest book signed by Charles Dickens, while in London, fashion expert Paula rifles through an incredible collection of vintage clothes, to raise funds for owner Pat to move to Tokyo. In the meantime, Adity and Simon face an anxious wait… "The potential that the painting could bring is not life-changing just for us,’ says Simon. "It’s a legacy that will go on for generations."

Have the team found a John Constable masterpiece in episode one? (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Millionaire Hoarders?

Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for Millionaire Hoarders yet, but if they do we'll post on here. so do check back.