Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 3: release date, trailer and all we know

The will-they-won’t-they relationship between private investigator Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and Scotland Yard detective William ‘Duke’ Wellington (Stuart Martin) seems to be veering towards ‘They will!’ as Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 3 arrives.

Here's everything we know about the new season of the Victorian crime drama...

Miss Scarlet and the Duke returns to Alibi on Tuesday, April 11 at 9 pm, with all 6 episodes available on Sky, Virgin and NOW.

Is there a Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 3 trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it in full below...

Is love in the air for Scarlet and William in season 3?

It is, but perhaps not in the way many fans might have hoped!

"They are edging closer to where some of us want them to go," says Martin about the romantic tension between the Victorian crime fighters. "They can’t deny they’ve grown close, but no one’s quite saying it out loud."

While the pair pose as a couple and meet for regular dinner dates, a cloud soon appears on the horizon in the form of Eliza's childhood nemesis, Arabella (Sophie Robertson), who develops a mutual attraction with Duke.

"Viewers might remember Arabella being mentioned as a girl from Elisa’s schooldays who wasn’t particularly nice to her," says Martin. "Arabella has done well for herself and owns a restaurant, which they visit in connection with a case. William discovers this past they share, and it creates a lot of tension."

Arabella (Sophie Robertson) catches Duke's eye. (Image credit: UKTV)

The new arrival also sheds more light on the back story of Eliza, who took on her father’s detective agency after his death.

"We find out more about where she came from," says Phillips. "At school, she was the misfit, and Arabella sort of sends her back to that place, which is really sad. You see so much of Eliza being strong and independent, and this is an opportunity to see her vulnerability."

What else is happening in season 3?

There are plenty of intriguing adventures to look forward to in the new season, especially the finale when Eliza receives a bomb in the post and teams up with Duke and rival private detective Patrick Nash (Felix Scott) to discover who sent the deadly package.

"The final case is one of my favourites," says Kate Phillips. "The stakes are super-high and you have all these great characters pulling together."

How can I watch Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Miss Scarlet and the Duke can be seen on Alibi, Virgin, Sky and NOW TV.