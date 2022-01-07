'Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens' — release date, travels, and everything we know about Monty Don’s new series

Monty Don explores the influence of the Venetians in 'Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens'.

Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens sees Gardeners’ World legend Monty Don travel to Europe and explore the influence of the Venetians.

From adventuring to their home city of Venice itself down the Adriatic coast, through Croatia and then to Greece, Monty “learns about the impact that history, climate change and culture have had on the people who live there”.

Gardening guru Monty has travelled across the globe before, visiting gardens for his TV shows such as, Monty Don’s Italian Gardens, Around the World in 80 Gardens, and Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens.

Here’s everything we know about Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens…

Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens airs at 8pm on BBC2 on Friday Jan. 7. The episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What happens in 'Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens'?

On his travels, Monty takes in the splendid sights and picturesque gardens Europe has to offer.

In the first episode, Monty explores the captivating Venice by barge and steps out to visit diverse green spaces, often hidden from sight behind high walls.

In addition, the BBC has also teased that: “He is invited in to see wonderful gardens along the Grand Canal, as well as meeting those who have managed to create a productive garden on a disused rubbish dump behind one of the city’s famous churches.

“He also samples wine grown in vineyards inside the city limits, as well as visiting a restored public garden with a secret passageway, leading to one of the world’s most famous squares — St Mark’s.”

In episode two, Monty begins his journey in Trieste and heads down Croatia's coast in the footsteps of the Venetians.

In the final episode, Monty embarks from the Venetian-linked island Corfu to Athens.

Monty Don in Sibenik Monastery Garden, Croatia. (Image credit: BBC/AHA Productions/Alexandra Henderson)

Is there a trailer?

There’s no official trailer that has been released, but Monty shared a teaser clip on his Twitter account showcasing the remarkable history and scenery of Venice.