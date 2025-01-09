Monty Don’s British Gardens: release date, episode guide, host, interview and everything we know

Monty Don’s British Gardens will see Gardeners' World host Monty travel the length and breadth of the UK to explore why we Brits are such a passionate nation of garden lovers.

From Royal gardens to gardens in the most unexpected locations, gardens with quirky histories and gardens that defy the odds, green-fingered Monty Don's new series has it all.

"We’ve got a garden on a barge on the Thames, gardens on rooftops and gardens by the sea," teases Monty. We've got gardens just all over in every possible situation, and that's the point of this series. It covers every kind of garden, and it tells us about the British people and who we are."

Here is everything we know about Monty Don’s British Gardens ...

Monty Don’s British Gardens starts on Friday, January 10, 2025 on BBC Two at 8 pm.

There are five episodes in this series and they will all air in the same Friday night slot each week.

Episodes will also be available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.

Monty's new show is set to inspire! (Image credit: Alexandra Henderson / AHA Productions Ltd)

Monty Don’s British Gardens episode guide

Monty's journey begins on the north-west coast of Scotland and across five episodes sees him crisscross the UK via Northern Ireland and Wales, ending his journey in Cornwall.

Here is what you can expect from each episode...

Episode 1 - Scotland to Northumberland: Friday, January 10

Monty travels from the northwest coast of Scotland to the northeast coast of England, exploring gardens of all shapes and sizes from historic reconstructions to modern reinventions.

Episode 2 - The North & Northern Ireland: Friday, January 17

Next, Monty travels across some of the country’s most stunning landscapes, heading across the north of England to Northern Ireland. Here, Monty sees the ingenuity, passion and determination of British people to garden and create gardens, no matter what the canvas.

Episode 3 - North Wales to Norfolk: Friday, January 24

The third epsiode sees Monty travel across the middle of the country, from Wales to Norfolk. He comes across gardens for gnomes, much-loved, well-tended allotments and extravagant gardens that bankrupted their owners.

Episode 4 - Southeast and London: Friday, January 31

Monty travels through the home counties and London, visiting amazing gardens, from one restored by a famous pop star to one lovingly tended on a barge.

Episode 5 - Southwest: Friday, February 7

Monty travels across the southwest to visit some of Britain’s most exotic gardens, thanks to the warm and wet climate. On this journey, Monty also goes to some of the country's most historic gardens, as well as some challenging contemporary ones.

Monty is travelling the UK for his new show. (Image credit: Alexandra Henderson / AHA Productions Ltd)

Monty Don’s British Gardens host

Monty Don is an English horticulturist and writer, best known as the lead presenter of Gardeners' World. Here, in an exclusive chat, he tells us all about his new show...

You have visited glorious gardens all over the world Monty. Why are you returning to home soil and what is the idea behind the show?

"We wanted to make a series that tells us about who we are as a nation. It’s all about people. It's not a tour around the “best” of British gardens. We visit roof gardens, allotments, vast estates, we visit gardens that are an expression of anger of people creating something good out of something bad that’s happened. We filmed 62 in total and every single one is saying something interesting about its creators."

Which are some of the most eccentric gardens you visit in the series?

"One that stands out is Lamport Hall (in episode three) because of the story behind it. It was owned by Sir Charles Isham and was home to the very first garden gnome in the UK. Sir Charles became completely obsessed with his ever expanding collection of gnomes, he created special rockeries to accommodate them, tended them daily and even wrote books about them to the neglect of his family. After he died his daughters arranged a big party, gave everyone air rifles and they shot all the gnomes except for one which was hidden away. It has since been valued at over £1million."

Tell us about some of the community gardens you visit?

"All gardens in the series are about human stories. Some are quirky and odd, some are beautiful and noble. In Belfast I visit gardens which have been created in the city alleyways that were once used for drug-dealing and prostitution. A group of Belfast women, Catholics, Protestants, Hindus, Muslims and Jews, got together and said, ‘Enough. We’re not having this anymore.’ They put up gates and transformed those alleyways into gardens. That's the power of people to say, ‘No’ and to create something beautiful and peaceful."

Monty is visiting some of the UK's most stunning gardens. (Image credit: Alexandra Henderson / AHA Productions Ltd)

You also get a sneak peek inside some very private gardens don’t you?

"Yes, one of them is the Royal garden at Birkhall, the Scottish home of the King and Queen which has never been filmed before. I know for a fact King Charles is a very hands-on gardener. He weeds, prunes, plants and he loves his garden as does Queen Camilla. Birkhall is a very personal garden. It has a thatched wendy house that was built for a young Elizabeth and her sister Margaret and a fantastic organic vegetable garden. My favourite element there is the arboretum that was planted to celebrate the birth of Prince George in 2013. It’s been so beautifully done."

What do you think the main takeaway of the series is?

"We see gardens on rooftops, gardens on boats, gardens by the edge of the sea. The key thing that comes through is our absolute passion for growing in Britain. It unifies us as a nation. There are very grand people doing it, there are people who have nothing doing it, but the beautiful thing is a duchess and a dustbinman can sit down side by side and swap stories about their gardens, what they grow and talk the same language. I think that’s a really important element of British society and I hope that’s what comes through."

Is there a trailer for Monty Don’s British Gardens?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will add it to this guide.