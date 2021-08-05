‘Motorhoming with Merton & Webster’ — air date, premise, locations, and all you need to know

Motorhoming with Merton & Webster is a brand new Channel 5 six-part travel series where comedy couple Paul Merton (Have I Got News For You, Room 101) and Suki Webster (The New Adventures of Robin Hood, Comic Act) go motorhoming.

Paul and Suki will kickstart the summer by joining the booming motorhoming scene and exploring the stunning sights of Britain, where they will eat local delicacies and meet other motorhoming fanatics as they tell all of the essential caravanning hacks, tips and secrets. As well as ideas for the best camping equipment to buy, how to make your caravan warmer, which toilet is the comfiest, plus choosing the best spot in a caravan park and how to park it.

The couple are excited for their series to air as they revealed to C5 that: “Having performed live comedy together for many years in an atmosphere of beautiful magical harmony we are thrilled to bring our insincere relationship to TV via Channel 5.”

Commissioning Editor, Kit Morey said: "Paul is one of the nation’s best loved performers and I’m incredibly excited to welcome both him and Suki to Channel 5.

As the country begins to open up and plan for their summer holidays, what better way to explore Britain than on four wheels with a SUPER comfy King-Sized bed in the back of your motor!"

Here's everything you need to know...

When is Motorhoming with Merton & Webster on?

The series begins on Friday 6th August on Channel 5 at 8pm.

Where do Paul and Suki go in Motorhoming with Merton & Webster?

Viewers will be glad to hear that there will be plenty of comedy and humour in this series! The first episode sees the couple pick up their 20ft-long motorhome, the Autoroller Pegaso 740 and then try to navigate Kent’s coastline from Whitstable, known for its oysters, to Margate. Suki said to us about this adventure: “I had my first prang and clipped the wing mirror. Paul got out and fixed it and felt very butch!”

Other challenges in the motorhome arose for the pair, including 6ft 2 Paul trying to fit into a tiny bed and getting trapped in the bathroom on the first night! “We were parked on a slant and the sliding door between our bed and bathroom area jammed,” Suki revealed to us.

“If it wasn’t for the camera crew hearing our screams we might still be there!" added Paul.

Paul and Suki are in the Lake District in episode two, the first time they’ve ever holidayed there. Their adventure begins with an extremely strong cup of coffee while it pours with rain. But they need the energy as lots of adrenaline-filled activities are in store for them on this trip as their first destination is Kendal.

They also head to Wales during the series.

The couple really enjoyed their motorhoming experience and the freedom it brings as Paul told us that: “I’m a total convert! It had never occurred to us to try a driving holiday but sitting watching the sun go down, with a different view every night was wonderful.”

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer out for this series yet, but we'll let you know if that changes.