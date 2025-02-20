No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski: release date, celebrity guests, episode guide and everything you need to know

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski sees the Queer Eye food and wine expert help famous faces like Florence Pugh, Awkwafina and X-Men’s James Marsden explore their ancestral roots through food. So imagine Who Do You Think You Are? but based around stories of the celebrities’ ancestors and their food-based careers and historic connections with regional dishes.

In each episode, Antoni takes his star guest to the country of their heritage, which means a gastronomic tour with Henry Golding (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) around Malaysia and with Issa Rae (Insecure) to Senegal, as they explore culinary traditions and personal histories. The six-part series also features Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), who explores his foodie roots in Italy.

So here’s everything you need to know about No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski…

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski is a six-part series is available on Nat Geo in the US from Sunday February 23 2023, and on Disney Plus in the UK from Monday 24 February 2025. The series will also be available weekly in the UK on Wednesdays at 10pm on National Geographic from 26 February 2025.

Is there a trailer?

Yes a trailer for No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski starts showing his journey with Florence Pugh and others. Take a look below...

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski — what’s it about?

Antoni Porowski has been the food and wine expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye since 2018. Now he’s embarking on a global culinary adventure with celebrity guests to explore their ancestral roots through food, which means finding out about culinary traditions, personal histories and authentic recipes passed down through generations. Each episode also culminates with a family meal featuring a classic dish from the star’s ancestral region.

The series begins with Florence Pugh (FIghting with My Family, Little Women), who joins Antoni on a journey around England. Starting in Oxford, Antoni and Florence join Florence’s mum and grandma for a shepherd’s pie lunch. They then travel to Thirsk, Yorkshire, where they enjoy lamb and Yorkshire puddings, and on to Whitby to try kipper sandwiches and London for oysters.

"Food and hosting has been a massive part of our lives," says Florence. "As children we’d get the cutlery ready and bring the food to the table. To host, provide and feed runs through many generations."

In the kitchen with Florence Pugh in No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski. (Image credit: Getty/Nat Geo)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski episode guide

Here's our brief episode guide to No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski...

Episode 1: Florence Pugh’s English Odyssey

Florence Pugh is almost as famous for her love of food as for her acting, and Antoni is eager to help her understand where this culinary passion comes from. Together they travel around England, encountering delicious dishes and discovering stories of ancestors whose livelihoods set in motion this embrace of food that would transcend the generations.

Episode 2: Awkwafina’s Korean Homecoming

Awkwafina lost her mother at a young age. Eager to help her reconnect with her South Korean culinary and ancestral heritage, Antoni curates a voyage of discovery filled with new experiences, family revelations, and evocative flavours, which combine to give Awkwafina a new perspective on her own identity.

Episode 3: Justin Theroux’s Italian Quest

Seeking the origins of a family pasta dish, Antoni takes Justin on an Italian road trip full of delicious discoveries and surprising revelations. From chasing chickens to harvesting clams, they sample the region’s finest food and uncover how Justin’s Italian ancestry relates to a family dish that made its way across the Atlantic.

Episode 4: James Marsden’s German Dish Up

On the hunt for the origins of the Marsden family’s beloved chicken fried steak, Antoni takes James from the Texas plains to Germany. Together, they discover just how much the experiences of his German forebears have shaped James’ family history. While dining with royalty and scaling the Bavarian Alps, they unearth dramatic secrets behind James’ ancestors’ decision to emigrate.

Episode 5: Issa Rae’s Senegalese Royal Roots

Antoni takes Issa to her father’s homeland of Senegal, where they uncover ancestral stories of powerful women and royal connections. Through this culinary journey, Issa learns more about her family’s epic history and how it all relates to her own identity.

Episode 6: Henry Golding’s Malaysian Adventure

Antoni takes Henry to Borneo, where they unearth family stories and taste their way to a deeper connection with Henry’s mother’s Iban heritage. As they cook with long-lost family and newfound friends, Henry learns that genealogy in this oral tradition is about far more than storytelling.