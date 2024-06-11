Who Do You Think You Are? 2024 full line-up and everything we know
Vicky McClure, Paddy McGuinness and Olly Murs are among those tracing their family history...
Who Do You Think You Are? 2024 has released an incredible line-up of stars as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary.
Vicky McClure, Paddy McGuinness, Olly Murs, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Rose Ayling-Ellis, Gemma Collins and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill are the magnificent seven taking part.
Simon Young, BBC Head of History, says: "This year we have a stellar line-up to mark twenty years of the nation’s favorite social history series. Time and again it proves the old adage that truth is stranger than fiction, while helping us all to understand the history of Britain and the world much better, so it's clear why our audiences have taken this series to their hearts. I'm so grateful to all the celebrities who have shared their family histories, and to the incredible production team that pulls it all together."
Here's everything we know including the full line-up...
Who Do You Think You Are? 2024 release date
Who Do You Think You Are? 2024 will air this summer the BBC has confirmed, although we as yet don't have an exact release date for its return on BBC One. It will also be available on iPlayer.
Who Do You Think You Are? 2024 full line-up and their stories
Vicky McClure — The Line of Duty star finds out the harrowing story of her great-grandfather's experience as a Japanese Prisoner of War.
Paddy McGuinness — The presenter discovers the key part his grandfather played in World War Two and delves into his McGuinness surname in Ireland, discovering he nearly wasn't a McGuinness at all.
Olly Murs — The pop star finds that entertainment really does run in his blood when he heads to Lativa and discovers his circus-performing ancestors.
Melanie Chisholm — The ex-Spice Girl discovers a political activist and the story of how her family survived the Great Famine in Ireland.
Rose Ayling-Ellis — The ex-EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner unveils an incident which uncannily mirrors an episode of EastEnders, having taken place in a pub in Birmingham.
Gemma Collins — The reality star meets a family member she never knew she had and delves way back into her Essex roots.
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill — The Olympic gold medallist heads to Jamaica where she learns about her relative's journey from being enslaved to owning his own land.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
