On Call: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series

Mega-TV producer Dick Wolf is now adding another feather to his cap as he takes to the streaming world with the new crime drama On Call.

If you love crime procedurals, then you’ve probably seen a Dick Wolf-produced show as he’s responsible for TV shows like Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, FBI, Chicago P.D. and more. The new series on paper appears to offer the riveting aspects of a Dick Wolf production that we’ve come to love, while offering a few nuances, including how the show was actually filmed. Curious to know more?

Here’s everything we know about On Call.

On Call premieres Thursday, January 9 on Prime Video.

On Call is a Prime Video Original series. If you'd like to watch episodes then you can do so with a subscription to Amazon Prime. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you not only gain access to the Prime Video catalog (which includes programming like Cross , The Boys and the upcoming Harlem season 3), but you also gain access to other perks such as faster shipping on products in the Amazon marketplace.

On Call cast

Eriq La Salle, On Call (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video)

The new series is led by Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente. Bellisario is a familiar face from things like Doula, Pretty Little Liars and Plan B. Larracuente previously starred in The Good Doctor, 13 Reasons Why and Bloodline. Joining the pair on screen are longtime TV vets, Lori Loughlin (Fuller House), Rich Ting (Waco) and Eriq La Salle (ER), the latter of whom also serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes.

On Call plot

Here’s the official synopsis of On Call:

"On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.

"The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as hard-charging but protective veteran officer ‘Traci Harmon,’ who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) stars as ‘Alex Diaz,’ an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face in today’s climate."

On Call trailer

Check out the trailer for the new drama below to see if you’re ready for all the show has to offer.