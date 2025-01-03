Harlem season 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

Life is full of ups and downs, and Harlem once again shows that comedy can exist within it all with Harlem season 3.

The hit series again follows Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Tye (Jerrie Johnson) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) as they try to navigate the difficulties that come along with dating, careers and complex family dynamics. Thankfully they have each other to lean on during the tough times and celebrate them during the great ones. So what happens in the brand-new episodes of the show?

Here’s everything we know about Harlem season 3?

Harlem season 3 premieres exclusively on Prime Video on Tuesday, January 23.

Harlem is a Prime Video Original series. If you'd like to watch episodes then you can do so with a subscription to Amazon Prime. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you not only gain access to the Prime Video catalog (which includes programming like Cross, Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story and The Boys), but you also gain access to other perks such as faster shipping on products in the Amazon marketplace.

Harlem season 3 cast

Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers, Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson in Harlem (Image credit: Prime Video)

Back to help lead the series is veteran actress Meagan Good. She’s been working in Hollywood since she was a child, starring in projects like Eve's Bayou and Cousin Skeeter. As an adult, she's starred in popular films such as Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and most recently in things like Day Shift and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Also featured in the series is Grace Byers. Byers became a household name when she starred as Anika Calhoun in the popular drama Empire. She's also been spotted in The Gifted series and The Retirement Plan.

Rounding out the rest of the core group of friends are Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai as Tye and Angie respectively. Johnson previously appeared in Good Trouble, while Shandai starred in I Am the Night.

The new episodes also see some new faces. Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Robin Givens (Ambitions), and Gail Bean (Snowfall) are all on hand in recurring roles.

Harlem season 3 premise

Here is an official synopsis of the brand-new season:

"After a shocking season two finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem s3 will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else."

Harlem season 3 trailer

We're still waiting on a trailer for season 3. When one becomes available, we'll place it here.