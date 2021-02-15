'Our Farm in the Dales' — Everything you need to know about Matt Baker's new More4 documentary

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales is a brand new documentary series for More 4 which explores a challenging period in Matt's life.

Confirming the news to Radio Times, he'll be taking viewers behind the scenes of his family farm where he lived in Durham hills to support his parents after his mum suffered a serious injury.

Speaking about the series, Matt said: "This is, without doubt, the most personal TV show I’ve ever made. Filming on the farm where I grew up with my whole family has been a wonderful and unique experience and it’s also my producing and directorial debut. It’s amazing what can happen from a conversation in a barn.”

Here's everything we know so far...

When is Our Farm in the Dales on More4?

We don't have a confirmed release date for Our Farm in the Dales, but we do know that it will air on More4 later this year. Stay tuned for more updates.

What should we expect from Our Farm in the Dales?

Exact details are under wraps for now, but Our Farm in the Dales will give viewers an intimate look at the family farm and just how much hard work goes into modern farming. In addition to this, animal lovers won't want to miss the arrival of Cairn Terrier puppies that feature midway through the series.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but Matt has taken to Instagram to share a video where he talks about the new documentary. He revealed the project was currently in the edit, and wrote: "Its been brilliant. I can’t wait for you all to see the place I grew up, its been great fun as I’ve also produced and directed it.. I’ll keep you posted but as a heads up its coming to More4 soon"