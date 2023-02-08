Paint: release date, cast, plot and trailer of the new Owen Wilson movie

Bob Ross is a legend. The public television painter was best known for his soothing ASMR voice, his love for nature and for bringing beautiful landscapes to life inside a 30-minute episode. He was much beloved by audiences in his heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, and his show, The Joy of Painting, gained a new following when his show played for hours on end during pandemic lockdowns. Now, in Paint, Owen Wilson embodies a Bob Ross-type TV painter named Carl Nargle in one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023 .

Here’s everything we know about Paint.

Paint arrives in US theaters on April 7. Then, just a few short weeks later, the movie opens in UK cinemas on April 28.

For more information about where to find showtimes and movie theaters, be sure to visit Fandango (opens in new tab).

Paint cast

Paint stars Owen Wilson as Carl Nargle, Michaela Watkins as Katherine, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wendy and Ciara Renée as Ambrosia Iong.

Whether he’s starring in a comedy, a dark comedy or an even darker drama, Owen Wilson knows how to captivate his audience. He is an Academy Award and BAFTA nominee for his work writing the screenplay for 2001’s dark comedy The Royal Tenenbaums. He’s well known for playing Hansel in the Zoolander movies and Jedidiah in the Night at the Museum movies, as well as standout roles in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wedding Crashers and the Meet the Fockers franchise. He’s currently starring as Mobius in Loki .

Michaela Watkins has lent her voice to a number of animated projects including Family Guy, Big Mouth, Archer and American Dad! She’s also well known for her various roles in Robot Chicken and The Unicorn.

Wendi McLendon-Covey is best known for her work in The Goldbergs and Reno 911! She has also done a lot of voice work on shows like M.O.D.O.K., Crossing Swords and Solar Opposites.

Ciara Renée played Hawkgirl in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and The Flash. She’s also appeared in Evil , The Big Bang Theory and Your Honor .

Paint plot

Here’s the plot of Paint from IFC: “Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

Paint trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Paint, which depicts Carl Nargle going from the top of the world to not so much the top of the world as a new painter named Ambrosia takes his place in the hearts and minds of the public television audience.

Paint director

Paint marks the first major feature film for director Brit McAdams. McAdams might be best known for directing ten episodes of Tosh.0. He’s also directed several TV shorts and short films including Knork, #IMomSoHard and Stunted.