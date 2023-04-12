Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir season 1: release date, locations, star guests and all we know

In Sky Arts’ new six-part travelogue, Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir, the husband and wife duo visit stunning UK locations in search of birds to sketch. Along the way, they draw ornithologists, local artists, and celebrity pals into their birdwatching and painting adventures.

Here Jim and Nancy Moir guide us through their new series…

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir season 1 launches on Sky Arts and NOW on Wednesday, April 19 2023 at 9 pm. New episodes are available weekly.

Is there a trailer for Painting Birds season 1?

There is no trailer available yet for Painting Birds. Check back for updates.

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — the premise

Jim Moir is best known for his alter ego Vic Reeves and comedy partnership with Shooting Stars’ Bob Mortimer, but there’s another aspect to the funnyman. He’s a prolific artist and a devoted birdwatcher. In Painting Birds, Jim teams up with his wife Nancy to travel around the UK and share his two lifelong passions.

Speaking about the series Jim, 64, says: “I haven’t done Vic Reeves for six years. I can’t see him coming back, particularly. I spend my days painting now, so Painting Birds is just a perfect job. I learned about birds when I was young, but you can never know everything. It’s a thrill. You get that sense of excitement through the screen.

“I think everyone's an artist. A lot of people think art is about being able to draw in a classical style. You don't need that. Art can be whatever you want it to be. Throw paint at a canvas and hang it on the wall — that’s art.”

Painting Birds season 1 — locations and celebrity guests

In the series, the Moirs visit stunning locations in Cornwall, Kent, Scotland, Yorkshire and Lancashire searching for choughs, owls, eagles, gannets and bearded tits. Along the way Jim and Nancy meet ornithologists, local artists, visit local areas of interest and also spend some time with famous friends. As well as plenty of laughs, each episode sees Jim paint the featured birds in his studio in Kent.

Jim's painting of a curlew from episode one. (Image credit: Sky)

In episode one the couple visit Northumberland and meet up with actor Mark Benton, star of Early Doors, Land Girls, the original series of Waterloo Road and Shakespeare & Hathaway.

In episode two, they’re in Cornwall with conceptual artist Cornelia Parker.

Episode three sees the Moirs in Kent with musician pal Jools Holland.

Episode four sees the husband and wife in Scotland where they catch up with musician Edwyn Collins.

Episode five is based in Yorkshire with Pop Artist Colin Self as their guest star of the week.

And the series comes to a close in Morecambe Bay with naturalist Chris Packham, best known for his TV shows The Really Wild Show and BBC’s Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch series.

Jim and Nancy on filming Painting Birds

Jim on being filmed while painting: “I really don't like cameras or anyone looking over my shoulder because you want to show the finished product, but I know that that's what has to happen, so, I'm learning to deal with it. You’ve got to live with it if you're going to do a series like this!”

Bird's eye view of filming during Painting Birds. (Image credit: Sky)

On travelling and filming together

“We had the best time,” says Nancy. “Believe it or not, Jim and I don’t argue. We sing instead. When you’re travelling for a very long time, there's so much to see out of the window, including birds. And if you think you’re going to argue, just sing.”

Jim adds: “Everything you see us doing on the programme is full-on real without any script. That’s what happens in real life when there’s no camera on us. It’s all very natural.”

The couple are clearly birds of a feather when it comes to filming together… (Image credit: Sky)

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — season 1 episode guide

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — episode 1:

‘Northumberland’

Jim and Nancy are Curlew spotting in Northumberland with the help of bird expert Tom Cadwallender and along the way see redshank, eider, grey plover, and a peregrine falcon. Later, on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, Jim teaches fledgling artists Nancy and Mark Benton the joy of painting - despite the blustery weather!

“When Jim was teaching Benno and I we had to keep moving to find somewhere we weren’t blown all over the place,” laughs Nancy. “He’s a really good teacher. He’s taught me acting and art now. Jim always says ‘Never be afraid. Get the paintbrush and just go for it.’ I’m not an artist, but I’ve learned a lot and know my birds now - I’m ‘choughed!’”

Mark Benton gets the series off to a flying art. (Image credit: Sky)

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — episode 2:

‘Cornwall’

Jim and Nancy are in Cornwall in search of choughs, which Jim describes as ‘his favourite crow,’ and pay a visit to artist pal Cornelia Parker.

“We do three days filming [for each episode] and in Cornwall one of the days was absolutely beautiful,” reveals Nancy. ‘That’s when you really get to appreciate the views of the places that you go to.”

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — episode 3:

'Kent'

Jim and Nancy are in Kent to see owls and catch up with the one and only Jools Holland.

“We love Kent and the weather was amazing,” says Nancy “We had a brilliant time at Elmley Nature Reserve and Kent Owl Academy. What more could you ask for?”

Later, the joy of painting with Jools Holland. (Image credit: Sky)

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — episode 4:

‘Scotland’

Jim and Nancy are in the Outer Hebrides on the look out for eagles and a catch up with Edwyn Collins.

Speaking to What To Watch, they shared their memories of this episode.

Jim: “When we were looking for the eagle it was touch and go on whether we’d see it or not. I don’t want to give anything away but it was pretty close!”

Nancy: “I learned how the golden eagle shows off to woo the female. They fly higher and higher, drop a stone and, as it falls, go around until it gets near the bottom and then scoop it up. It’s just amazing.”

Jim: “It’s like being at one end of a rugby pitch and throwing the ball then running to the other end and catching it and going ‘Check me out!’”

Nancy: “It’s seriously impressive. I mean, I would go out with that golden eagle.”

Jim: “If I could do that with a rugby ball, would you go with me?”

Nancy: “Yes!”

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — episode 5:

‘Yorkshire’

Jim and Nancy Moir are in Yorkshire to see gannets and catch up with artist Colin Self.

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir — episode 6:

‘Scotland’

Jim and Nancy are in Lancashire to see bearded tits and learn a thing or two from wildlife expert Chris Packham.

A brush with nature. (Image credit: Sky)

Could there be a second series of Painting Birds?

While a second series of Painting Birds has not been announced, Jim and Nancy revealed they were open to the possibility, which is great news for fans of this joyful and uplifting TV gem.

“You never know, but this was such a nice show to do,” says Nancy. “I could do this for the rest of my life!”

“There are a lot [of birds] in Britain that I'd like to see and there’s a lot Nancy wants to see,” says Jim. “I’ve never seen a puffin and I'd like to see a crossbill.”