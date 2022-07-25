Paper Girls: release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know

Paper Girls is a sci-fi adventure series based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang.

The new Prime Video series will be a total of eight episodes, depicting a high-stakes personal journey shown through the eyes of four girls as they are mysteriously transported into the future in the early hours of Halloween morning.

Executive Producers working on Paper Girls include Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Plan B, so there are some big names attached to the project.

All episodes will premiere worldwide on July 29, only on Prime Video.

Paper Girls plot

The official summary for the series reads: "In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls — Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ — are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever.

"Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves."

Paper Girls cast

Camryn Jones portrays Tiffany Quilkin. Previously, she can be recognized for Law & Order True Crime, and Created Equal. Meanwhile, Riley Lai Nelet takes on the role of Erin Tieng in Paper Girls.

Sofia Rosinsky plays Mac Coyle. She is a young actress and producer who works with her sister, Alexis Rosinsky. The duo has co-founded an independent film company, Stellaluna films, making short films that have garnered international awards. Most recently, she can be seen as Zora in the Disney series, Fast Layne.

Fina Strazza stars as KJ Brandman. The actress’ television credits include Law and Order: SVU, Madam Secretary, meanwhile Ali Wong can be seen as the grown-up version of Erin and when the two characters finally come face-to-face. Wong is the writer and star of the two stand-up specials, Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife.

Paper Girls stars Camryn Jones, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza and Riley Lai Nelet. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Nate Corddry is Larry. His recent television credits include Perry Mason, Fosse/Verdon, For All Mankind, Mindhunter, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Comedy Bang Bang, The Hindenburg Explodes.

Adina Porter appears as Prioress. Her notable television work includes True Blood, American Horror Story: Cult, The 100, Outer Banks, The Morning Show, The Newsroom, The Leftovers, Ray Donovan, and Underground. On the big screen, Porter was in Miss Virginia, The Social Network, The Last Word, Gia, Wig Shop, The Peacemaker, as well as About Sunny.

Is there a trailer?

Ready to travel to the future? Let’s take a trip from 1988 to 2019 as we see this group of paper girls travel 31 years ahead of their own time, where they struggle to navigate life in their new world including big technology developments such as smart speakers, which gives them quite a scare!