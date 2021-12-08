'Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special 2021' — air date, celeb line-up, and everything we know

The Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special 2021 is joining the Christmas TV schedule, with the BBC confirming that the beloved and challenging gameshow will host a festive edition.

Last year's Christmas special saw Dianne Buswell, Max George, Sally Phillips, Milton Jones, John Barnes, Dave Beasant, Jodie Kidd, and Lisa Snowdon taking part. Sally and Milton managed to find a pointless answer and won £2,500 for their chosen charities.

This year, a group of new celebrities hope to follow in their footsteps and find that all-important pointless answer, something that no one surveyed would have thought to say. It's easier said than done!

Here's everything we know about this year's festive edition...

The Christmas edition of Pointless Celebrities will air on BBC1 at 5:15pm on Wednesday, Dec 22. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out our Christmas TV guide for the best shows over the festive season.

'Pointless' Christmas Special 2021 celebrity line-up

This year's celebrity line-up features eight new contestants who are keen to find those all important pointless answers! Let's meet them...

Jaymi Hensley

Jaymi is best known for being part of The X Factor boyband Union J, who formed in 2011. As a group, they released three albums: self-titled Union J in 2013, You Got It All The Album in 2014, and Who Would've Thought in 2019. He has since gone on to become a presenter for Hits Radio.

Lesley Joseph

Actress Lesley Joseph is most well known for her role as Dorien Green in Birds of a Feather, where she starred alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. She has also appeared on the Loose Women panel and BBC2's Pilgrimage.

Amelle Berrabah

Amelle Berrabah was one third of girl group Sugababes, alongside Heidi Range and Keisha Buchanan. After leaving the group, she had a solo singing career and has appeared on BBC celebrity gymnastics show Tumble in 2014 and Celebrity Masterchef in 2016.

Louie Spence

Louie Spence is a choreographer, appearing in TV series Pineapple Dance Studios. He has also been a judge and mentor on Trouble TV's Bump'n'Grind and entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for season 12 in 2013. He was evicted two days before the final.

Myra Dubois

Myra Dubois is the drag persona of Gareth Joyner, appearing on Britain's Got Talent for its 14th season where she made it all the way to the semi-final. She's known for comedy and musical performances.

Amelia Lily

Amelia is a singer and television personality, best known for being a finalist on the eighth season of The X Factor, where she finished in third place. She has also appeared on season 20 of Celebrity Big Brother and was runner-up.

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy is an actress, known for her role as Mo Effanga in Holby City. She has also starred in Charlie Brooker's Dead Set and Death in Paradise, and appeared on season 15 of Strictly where she was the first to be eliminated.

Joe Pasquale

Joe is comedian, actor, and television presenter, known for hosting the revived version of the popular gameshow The Price is Right. He also won the fourth series of I'm a Celebrity in 2004.

Is there a trailer?

No trailer has been released yet — watch this space!