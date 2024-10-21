Pride of Britain Awards 2024: release date, hosts, awards and everything we know

Pride of Britain has always been the awards show with a difference - rather than celebrating the famous faces who win plaudits all year round, this event honours the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people across the UK. And, this year, they’re bringing out the big guns as Pride of Britain turns 25.

Here's everything we know about Pride of Britain Awards 2024...

The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 was filmed on Monday, October 21 at London's Grosvenor House Hotel and will be televised on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm on ITV1.

Who's hosting the Pride of Britain Awards 2024?

Once again, Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo host from London’s Grosvenor House Hotel as a whole host of famous faces celebrate the real stars: members of the public who’ve performed random acts of kindness, triumphed over adversity and some truly remarkable children of courage. Be sure to have tissues handy… there won’t be a dry eye in the house!

What makes 2024 an extra special year for Pride of Britain?

The star-studded ceremony recognising the nation’s unsung heroes celebrates its 25th anniversary this year - and Carol’s in a thoughtful mood as she thinks about that very first event she hosted all the way back in 1999…

"Any big anniversary is a point of reflection and I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we started all this," declares former Countdown host Carol, 63, who knew that she and Pride of Britain founder, the late newspaper editor Peter Willis, had hit on something special.

"Pride of Britain started off as a lunchtime event at London’s Dorchester Hotel, celebrating famous business leaders, sports people, royalty and the like. There were also six awards for the public - including survivors of the 1998 Omagh bombing, and a lad who’d witnessed an attack at a bus stop, intervened, and was badly beaten himself, losing his eyesight.

"When those awards were given out, the room fell silent and stars such as Sir Paul McCartney and Cilla were crying. Something ‘happened’ in those moments that had affected us all. I took the idea to focus on just those awards to ITV and, the following year, Pride of Britain became a huge celebration on prime-time TV. And here we are 25 years later.

"I love that Pride of Britain was the first TV awards ceremony to be about ordinary people, rather than famous people, while still keeping all the celebrities in the audience."

Carol Vorderman has hosted Pride of Britain Awards since its inception in 1999. (Image credit: ITV)

Does Carol still find hosting these prestigious awards emotional after 25 years?

Apparently, yes. But Carol and Ashley have a plan in place to ensure they're not blubbing on the night.

"My Pride of Britain Awards responsibilities always start with the judging day," says Carol. "One category is for regional fundraisers and the various ITV regions film clips about the nominees - I was in floods of tears for two hours watching those! Ashley and I must get rid of any tears before the event itself, otherwise, it becomes about us as hosts, which it absolutely should not be. Pride of Britain should always be about the winners."

Which famous faces will be handing out awards on the night?

Actual details of who will be presenting the awards is being kept a closely guarded secret until the event airs on ITV1. But it's safe to say we can expect all manner of royalty, world leaders and hundreds of famous faces including TV personalities, Hollywood stars, music legends and sporting icons to be turning out on the night to honour the worthy recipients.

"I can’t reveal any names for this year but, in the past, we’ve had everyone from Sirs Michael Caine and Tom Jones to The Spice Girls," says Carol. "Prince Charles and Camilla [now King and Queen] presented an award in 2012, the year of the London Olympics, and Sir Mo Farah was among the athletes on stage. Prince Charles had given a speech, then I said: ‘Come on Mo, let’s get everyone doing the Mobot.’ They both joined in with the Mobot like such good sports!"

Carol and Ashley will be getting the party started on ITV. (Image credit: ITV1)

We’re living in tough times at the moment - that's bound to make this 25th Pride of Britain all the more important, right?

Indeed. Carol believes that, 25 years on from its debut, the Pride of Britain Awards continues to offer 'a reminder that the vast majority of individuals in this country are good, kind people'.

She goes on: "These difficult years for Britain have made me realise how we must keep fighting together and all our winners are fighters; most have been through tragedy themselves and are now fighting for others, it’s inspirational. They say you only see stars on a clear night but, even in daylight, those stars are always there. This night is where the very special ones get to shine."

Is there a trailer for Pride of Britain Awards 2024?

Yes, the trailer offers a collection of snippets from past years to remind us all of what we can expect on the night...