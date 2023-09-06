Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein — release date, plot and everything we know about the chilling docuseries

Norman Bates. Leatherface. Buffalo Bill. What do all three of these characters have in common? The answer is Ed Gein. The new MGM Plus original docuseries Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein explores the life of the man who inspired Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs.

Gein, a serial killer and grave robber, was known as "The Plainfield Ghost" and "The Made Butcher."

"This gripping and disturbing docuseries shines a light on an infamous chapter in our true-crime history," said Michael Wright, head of MGM Plus. "Psycho takes an in-depth look at not only the life of one of the most notorious serial killers of our time, but also explores the impact his crimes had on both the victims and our culture."

Here's everything we know about Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein premieres Sunday, September 17, on MGM Plus.

Once we confirm the release date for UK viewers, we'll have that information available for you right here.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein premise

Here's the official synopsis of Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein from MGM Plus: "This MGM+ original docuseries follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein whose crimes inspired such iconic films as Psycho and The Silence of the Lambs. With new reveals and never-before-heard recordings, viewers will be transported to late-1950s Middle America and submerged in Gein’s perverse mind. The series explores Gein’s upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother, his early grave robbing and murders and the police’s discovery of his terrifying house of horrors."

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein trailer

The trailer for Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein sets the stage for what's to come in this chilling docuseries. Take a look below:

How to watch Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein is an MGM Plus original docuseries. You can subscribe to MGM Plus through your cable TV provider or subscribe to the streaming service directly. MGM Plus is also available through Philo, Roku, Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube TV.