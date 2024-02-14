Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens season 1: trailer, episodes, locations and exclusive interview

Chef Raymond Blanc is as happy as a lord as he’s been given special behind-the-scenes access to five of the nation’s most stunning royal gardens for his new ITV ten-parter.

In Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens season 1 he visits Hampton Court Palace outside London, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, and the Castle of Mey and Dumfries House, both in Scotland.

In each location he meets royal gardeners and is treated to dishes fit for a king. Inspired by his travels, Raymond shares mouthwatering recipes of his own from his restaurant garden at Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons, Oxfordshire.

Here in an exclusive interview Raymond guides us to his new ITV series…

Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens season 1 airs on ITV on Sundays at 11.30am. The first episode is available on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Raymond Blanc’s guide to Royal Kitchen Gardens season 1

How exciting that you've been given special-access to make this lovely series… “Yes! I have a tremendous amount of respect for King Charles. He’s a person with a big voice on an international level on food production, organic values, sustainability and the environment, so it was a huge honour to be invited to visit five of the most magnificent walled gardens in the UK and discover their edible treasures.”

Of all the locations you visit, do you have a favourite? “The one I felt emotionally closest to was Castle of Mey in Scotland. It was basically transformed by the Queen Mother, and Prince Charles, as he was at the time, came there many times to visit his grandmother. I don’t know of course, but I think those may have been strong formative years on agriculture, nature, serenity and growing food for him.”

You received an honorary OBE in 2008 from then-Culture Secretary Andy Burnham, but have you ever met the King and discussed your common interests? “I’ve met him a few times and yes, of course, we talk about it. We are more or less on the same [page] - there’s very little disagreement!”

When were the seeds of your passion for food and gardening planted? “When I was a child my grandfather lost all his cows to a virus and became keeper of a castle. From there I was tipped into forestry and growing vegetables. I helped him from the age of six and learned everything, from what to grow to which earth to use. I think that was probably the biggest influence on my life besides my mum, who was a great cook!”

We will see you enjoying meals that the King eats, but have you cooked for royalty? “I cooked often for the Queen Mum and I really loved the lady. She would always come into the kitchen, say ‘Hello’ to everyone, and then would sit with me and speak in perfect French. Sometimes a bit too long actually, because Queen Elizabeth II would come in and say, ‘Come on Mam, it’s 4 o’clock and time to go home!’ A dish I created for her many years ago - and make in this show - was my Pineapple Sunflower. When finished, it has the most perfect deep yellow Van Gogh sunflower.”

What do you hope viewers will take away from this series? “The lesson I’ve learned from seeing all these wonderful royal gardens is that it’s important to connect with our seasonality and local farmers. Importing everything from millions of miles away is costly and creates pollution. I really wish for people to learn how to garden because from a tiny little row of seeds, beautiful plants will grow and you can feed your family. I think it's a miracle!”

Raymond on the five royal locations on his stately tour

Hampton Court Palace

Here, Raymond tours the kitchen garden, has a history lesson in Tudor feasts, and enjoys poached chalk stream trout with a vegetable salad prepared by palace chef, Neil, before whipping up an iced cassis parfait and roasted leg of lamb with salsa verde at Le Manoir.

“If somebody cooks for me, I’m very grateful, because most of the time I cook for others. It’s wonderful to be cooked for!”

Raymond at Hampton Court Palace. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media/ITV)

Castle of Mey

At the former home of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Raymond discovers gardener Chris grows chemical-free produce in this unique environment, meets the castle’s celebrated Aberdeen Angus Cattle and is served fillet steak by chef Martin.

“This is right at the tip of Scotland and about 200 yards from the sea! The Queen Mother transformed this house and the garden is extraordinary.”

Raymond at Castle of Mey. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media/ITV)

Dumfries House

At this splendid Scottish stately home Raymond explores the Queen Elizabeth Walled Garden, learns head gardener Melissa’s secrets for maining a year-round oasis for visitors and enjoys two very different but equally majestic meals…

“During my visits here the chefs made me pig cheek scotch eggs which were lovely and creamy inside and broad bean soup with smoked bacon and a duck egg.’’

Raymond at Dumfries House. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media/ITV)

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

In Northern Ireland Raymond soaks up the tranquil atmosphere and admires this royal residence’s impressive restoration journey. After being treated to dishes bursting with fresh ingredients by chef Jamie, he shares a recipe using gooseberries.

“Hillsborough for me was a real discovery - this house was once in ruins but has now been beautifully renovated. I make pan fried pork chop with gooseberries. It’s gooseberry heaven!”

Highgrove House and Gardens

In the grounds surrounding King Charles and Queen Camilla’s private home, Raymond’s moved by this important educational centre’s ethical principles and impressed by the scrumptious meals served up by head chef Luke.

“The work done here is extraordinary. And the food - rosemary chicken with roasted butternut squash and pork loin in cider with sage mash. You can see the taste of the King here, a nice mix of vegetable and protein very simply cooked.”

Is there a trailer for Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens season 1?

Not yet — we will update this space if one becomes available.

Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens season 1 — episode guide

Episode 1 — Sunday, 18 February 2024

Hampton Court Palace

Raymond’s journey takes him to the impressive Hampton Court Palace. In the shadows of the imposing palace he finds the wonderful walled gardens and chats to Keeper of the Walled Garden, Hilary who tells him about the fascinating history and long heritage of the plots they’re standing in.

Using one of his favourite ingredients, Raymond makes a beautiful dessert, sure to impress, his Iced Cassis Parfait.

Chef Neil is busy harvesting herbs before making Raymond a dish of Chalk Stream Trout, Courgette Ribbons and broad beans served with a fresh mint dressing.

In the Great Hall, Raymond meets Historian and Curator Tracy Borman to discuss the vast Tudor feasts once held there and the impressive number of meals turned out by the kitchens.

Raymond has a feast of his own in mind, making his take on a Sunday Roast, Herb Stuffed Lamb Leg with Salsa Verde. A dish fit for a Royal Banquet.

Raymond gets to grips with currant events with gardener Hilary. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media/ITV)

More episode information coming soon, check back for updates.

Raymond Blanc mini bio

Raymond is a well-known champion of sustainable and seasonal food, and it’s a passion he shares with King Charles III, himself an avid gardener and supporter of organic farming.

Born near Besançon in eastern France in 1949, Raymond moved to the UK in 1972 after he was fired as a waiter from Michelin-starred Le Palais de la Bière for offering the head chef cooking suggestions. In Oxfordshire he quickly established himself as a talented and entirely self-taught chef. Today he’s the owner of the celebrated two Michelin-starred hotel and restaurant Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and a household name thanks to genial TV appearances on This is Your Life, MasterChef and The Restaurant.