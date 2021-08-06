‘Ready to Mingle’ — air date, presenter, trailer, and all you need to know

In Summer we have Love Island but in Autumn we have Ready To Mingle, a brand new dating game show hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan that is sure to leave viewers hooked.

The show’s focus is on a single girl on the hunt for her perfect partner. 12 male admirers will be competing for her attention and a chance to win a big cash prize. Although there’s a twist- not all of the boys are single. And they’re Ready to Mingle.

Katherine Ryan told ITV: “I am so excited to be a part of this new dating game show. How could I say no? It’s like nothing we’ve seen before but still with all the drama and dating dilemmas we love to see, and I’ll be there front row as it all unfolds!”

Here's everything you need to know...

When will Ready to Mingle be on?

Ready to Mingle will be on ITV2 and ITV Hub in September, so we don't have long to wait!

What happens in Ready to Mingle?

As the boys compete for the single girl’s liking, the taken boys will be secretly guided by their partners to try and win the big money prize. While they stay in a luxurious house, the singleton will get to know all of the suitors through activities, games and dates, and then get rid of each boy one-by-one until her ‘dream man’ remains.

Which man will be left standing? Can the single girl work out who is genuine? Or who’s just in it for the money?

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer for the outrageous show below! It opens with Katherine Ryan saying: "One gorgeous girl and twelve adorable guys. Half of these boys are only in it for the money and are already in relationships!"

The short trailer doesn’t give much away as we’re then shown clips of the single girl doing various activities with the men, so we'll have to wait and see what happens...