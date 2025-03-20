Rose Ayling-Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks — release date, premise, episode guide and everything we know

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks will see the EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 favourite set out to prove it’s never too late to learn something new.

This two-part series will follow Rose on a personal mission to teach British Sign Language to older people who are losing their hearing, which she puts into practice at Hughenden Gardens Retirement Village in Buckinghamshire with heartwarming results!

Rose, who is about to star in BBC1’s upcoming revenge thriller Reunion, as well as a new six-part ITVX drama, Code of Silence, has been a passionate advocate for raising awareness surrounding British Sign Language after being born deaf, making this a project very close to her heart.

An estimated 75 percent of older people experience hearing loss, so Rose is doing something that has never been done before and hoping to change perspectives on the role of BSL in the lives of people who have hearing loss in later life. But, above all, Rose’s experiment will capture the joy of communicating and the power of community.

Speaking of the project, Rose said: “I knew filming this show would be a challenge, but what I have experienced teaching the residents sign language has gone beyond my expectations. It is an experience I will cherish for a lifetime, and I just can’t wait for viewers to see the series.”

Here is everything you need to know about Rose Ayling-Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks...

Rose with Fiona Iafrate and Pam Cole as the learn BSL. (Image credit: BBC/Rogan Productions/Ricky Darko)

Old Hands, New Tricks arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, March 26 at 9pm.

The second episode will air the following week in the same slot on Wednesday, April 2, also at 9pm on BBC One.

Each of the two episodes is one hour long.

Rose teaches Eric how to use BSL. (Image credit: BBC/Rogan Productions/Ricky Darko)

Old Hands, New Tricks episode guide

Episode 1 - Wednesday, March 26

Rose attempts to teach residents at Hughenden Gardens Retirement Village British Sign Language in just six weeks to see if it can improve their quality of life, deepen connections and combat the isolation that often comes with hearing loss. The experiment gets off to a rocky start as many of her students haven't set foot in classroom in over 50-years, but she finds a way to their hearts through bingo and karaoke.

Episode 2 - Wednesday, April 2

As the experiment continues, Rose invites children from the local deaf school to test her older students and everyone is invited to sign for their supper. A deaf rave rattles the rafters and the group prepare for a public signing performance in front of family and friends.

Rose with the residents of Hughenden Gardens Retirement Village in Buckinghamshire. (Image credit: BBC/Rogan Productions/Ricky Darko)

Old Hands, New Tricks - interview with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose, this sounds like a wonderful idea. How did it come about?

"The idea initially started because there are only two care homes for deaf elderly people in the whole of the UK. But then it expanded because actually 75 percent of people over the age of 80 are losing their hearing, and hearing aids aren’t always the solution. So I wanted to share with older people my experience, my survival techniques and how sign language can change that feeling of isolation."

You’ve admitted to feeling left out in the past. Did that help you relate to the older people you met with hearing issues?

"Definitely. I met one man, Eric, who left the weekly residents meeting early because he couldn’t hear anything. Not being able to hear and understand what people are saying is really frustrating, believe me! What really breaks my heart is when a person's been hearing all their life and they’re now deaf, and they don’t know how to communicate. They tend to isolate themselves and we all know loneliness is a big issue. But what if there was somebody who could sign to them, ‘do you want a coffee?’ Just a simple thing like that could make a real difference."

One of the most heartwarming aspects of the series is the bond you form with your students…

"Yes, because in six weeks of filming, I got to know every single one of them and I became very fond of them all. It’s interesting because with sign language you have to have eye contact, you have to focus on somebody’s whole being. So it was lovely to watch how sign language created a real bond between everyone. I hope one day that it will be taught to the residents and staff in all retirement villages and care homes. That’s my mission!"

On that note, how important is your campaigning to you and what feedback do you get from the deaf community?

"It’s really important. But because I’m in the spotlight with my acting I don’t feel I have a choice, and it comes with a lot of responsibility. There’s so much to highlight, so it’s about choosing things I feel are important, like the lack of care homes for deaf people, the lack of sign language interpreters in the healthcare system, and the fact that parents have to pay for their deaf children to learn sign language. I hope the deaf community is happy with my work, but at the same time I know I can’t represent all deaf people because we’re all so different!"

You’ve got an extremely busy year ahead with acting, presenting and campaigning. How do you find the balance?

"I love my job so much, so I’m always someone who goes, yes let’s do it! But sometimes I forget that my body is burnt out and broken and then I’m like, oh I need to be careful. So basically I just eat well, drink lots of water, have early nights and then I make sure I switch off the weekends and have fun. But I’ve been given so many great opportunities and I want to grab them all!"

Rose says she became very fond of everyone at Hughenden Gardens Retirement Village. (Image credit: BBC/Rogan Productions/Ricky Darko)

Is there a trailer for Old Hands, New Tricks?

Not yet, sadly, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on Old Hands, New Tricks

Old Hands, New Tricks was commissioned by Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries for the BBC.

It is produced by BAFTA-winning Rogan Productions and directed by Simon Gilchrist.

The series producer is Camilla Arnold, Executive producers are Teresa Watkins, James Rogan and Soleta Rogan. Ethan Blake Brooks is producer/director and producer is Dan Hall.

The BBC Commissioning Editors are Emma Loach and Caroline O’Neill.