Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3: release date and all we know

Property expert Sarah Beeny and her family are back for more house renovation adventures in Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3.

The first two seasons of the show saw the family of six swap London life for a new start on a 220-acre, semi-derelict former dairy farm in Somerset, where they built the modern stately home of their dreams.

And now, more than three and a half years since the relocation project kicked off, the bricks-and-mortar work on the building is pretty much finished... and now it’s time to turn the house into a home.

Here is everything we know about Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3...

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3 will start on Channel 4 on Monday, April 17 at 8pm. The season is seven episodes long which will each air in the same Monday evening slot.

The show will also be available on Channel 4 streaming service 4OD (opens in new tab) if you need to catch up after each episode has aired.

What happens in Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3?

As the series gets underway, life in Somerset looks peachy for Sarah, her husband Graham and their four sons, eighteen-year-old Billy, sixteen-year-old Charlie, 14-year-old Raffie and twelve-year-old Laurie.

The season kicks off with Sarah collecting wild garlic for a rustic lunch, but there is still a stack of jobs to be done and Sarah and Graham are taking inspiration from Rise Hall, in Yorkshire, the 32-bedroom listed building that was their last restoration project, as they tackle the library.

What else do we know about Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3?

Sarah announced the new season would be coming to Channel 4 on her Instagram account with a promotional shot for the show along with the caption: "New series out on Monday! As you can see, filmed last year — at a time when I took my hair for granted!"

Fans of the show will know that Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year after Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3 had finished filming.

Sarah appeared on Lorraine last week and told host Christine Lampard the amazing news that she had been given the all-clear on her diagnosis.

"It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride," Sarah told Christine. "But I feel very fortunate that I had the diagnosis that I did, and that I live in 2023 and that I’m the age that I am. So many things I’m fortunate for so I feel very blessed.

"I'll have to take drugs for the next 10 years and be very vigilant, but yeah it’s been a weird ride that I wouldn’t wish on anyone else but I’m glad I did it rather than somebody else."

Expressing her gratitude for the support she’s received throughout her journey to recovery Sarah continued: "The NHS was amazing, the guys in Yeovil and the Royal Marsden were amazing. I can’t tell you how lovely everyone has been, it’s been overwhelming."

Is there a trailer for Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 3?

Sadly there isn't a trailer just yet for the new season, but you can get a taste of what to expect from the clip below from a previous season which sees the family take on the challenge of a lifetime as they try and build the family home they have always dreamed of...