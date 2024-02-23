Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice — everything we know

Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice is a new documentary focusing on the devastating murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March 2021.

The one-off programme will focus on the Met's investigation into the crime that saw Sarah abducted off the streets of London by a serving Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens as she walked home from a friend's house. It will also look at the impact her murder had on the nation and how this terrible crime came to even happen.

The production team behind the documentary has been in close contact with Sarah’s parents and they hope that it will bring increased focus on women’s safety and abuse of power by police and other positions of authority.

Couzens pleaded guilty to Sarah's rape and kidnap in June 2021 before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail. He is currently serving a whole-life sentence.

Here is everything we know about Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice...

Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice is thought to air later in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The documentary will be a stand-alone programme that will be an hour long.

As soon as we have a confirmed release date we will update this guide.

Sarah's murder sparked a national outpouring of grief. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What will Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice cover?

Sarah's death highlighted devastating issues within our police forces and the extent of violence against women and girls in our society. This new documentary will be told by those closely involved in the case from the outset, many of whom are speaking on camera for the first time. As well as the production team working alongside Sarah's parents, on screen we will see the Senior Investigating Officer from Sarah's case, the Prosecuting Barrister and Sarah’s local MP.

Emma Loach, BBC Lead Commissioning Editor, Documentaries, says: “The murder of Sarah Everard sent shock waves across the country and ignited an urgent conversation about police failings and violence against women and girls. This is an important and timely film and we, like Sarah’s family, hope it will contribute to the ongoing dialogue around the issues raised.”

Is there a trailer for Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice?

No, there isn't a trailer yet, but if the BBC releases one we will add it to this guide.