Secrets of the London Underground season 3: release date, hosts, stations, and everything we know

Secrets of the London Underground season 3 will once again delve into the mysteries of the London Underground.

Regular hosts, rail historian Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway, who’s the co-developer of London Transport Museum's Hidden London tours, are both back.

Tim and Siddy even have a celebrity fan in Rylan Clark, who tweeted last year: "Feel like everyone’s on the lash and I’m watching secrets of the London Underground with a peroni. Lovely tbf".

Luckily for us, Siddy has the keys to many secret parts of the underground system which the public can’t normally see. Here's everything we know about the new series…

Secrets of the London Underground season 3 is released on Yesterday on Tuesday 4 July at 8 pm [see our UK TV Guide for full listings]. You can catch-up via the UKTV Play website.

Secrets of the London Underground season 3 stations visited and episode guide

Well, the opening episode sees them exploring Camden Town and Sloane Square. They discover fascinating passageway lifts and even a huge World War Two bomb shelter that was designed to hold 8,000 people. Plus they also investigate an amazing underground line which ran from west London all the way to the Essex coast.

In episode two they head to Leicester Square, which once held the world’s longest escalator. And then also go to South Kensington station, home of the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Science Museum and the Natural History Museum, which dates from 1868. It also sees them head Marylebone, London's youngest terminus station, to reveal the original features on the platforms and the incredible tube infrastructure hidden within the walls of a hotel.

In episode three, the makers say: "Tim and Siddy are heading to a stunning station you won't find on modern-day tube maps — Dover Street, now known as Green Park. During the Second World War the abandoned passageways and lift shafts of the original station had an incredible second life as the base for the London Passenger Transport Board whose essential work kept London's transport moving against all odds. Next, Siddy delves into the atmospheric, abandoned corridors and platforms of Down Street, closed to the public in 1932, and the scene of some of the most pivotal decisions of World War Two."

While episode four sees Tim and Siddy embark on a night-time track walk to the abandoned station of the British Museum.

In episode five, the makers tease: "Tube fans would be right in thinking there are 272 Underground stations on the network, but Siddy Holloway has such unique access, today she is taking Tim Dunn to the 273rd. This station only has a westbound platform, no customers and no members of the public will ever board its trains. Situated on the 3rd floor of an unassuming tower block in west London, this is TFL's state-of-the-art training facility."

There are 10 episodes in total.