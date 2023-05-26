Siren: Survive the Island — release date, trailer, and everything we know

Siren: Survive the Island looks set to be the perfect show for anyone who got swept up in the drama of Physical: 100 earlier in the year.

Just as with Netflix's previous Korean challenge show, Siren: Survive the Island promises to put its group of contestants through their paces. This time around, though, all 24 contestants are women from a variety of physical backgrounds, and instead of a series of indoor trials, they're being shipped off to a deserted island.

There, they'll be divided into six teams (split by their respective day jobs) and will duke it out in a variety of physical challenges as they fight to become the last team standing.

From what we've seen so far, Siren has every chance of being just as thrilling a watch as Physical: 100 turned out to be. Here's what we know about Siren: Survive the Island right now.

Siren: Survive the Island releases exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30.

It's currently unclear whether the full series will be available at launch, or whether episodes will be released on a weekly basis, at the time of writing.

If you're looking for more shows to enjoy, check out our list of the best Korean dramas that you can stream on Netflix right now.

What is Siren: Survive the Island all about?

The official synopsis for Siren: Survive the Island is pretty barebones: "A survival reality show set on a remote island where 24 female contestants, versed in the highest levels of both combat and strategy, fiercely compete in six teams divided by profession."

An article on Tudum gives a little bit more context about what to expect from the series, however: "Six teams fight for survival on a deserted island, their mental and physical strengths pushed to the limits of endurance in the hopes of becoming the last team standing. To get there, they battle it out through grueling physical competition (think trudging through acres-long mud flats and digging deep wells), trying to capture flags from each team’s hidden base. Every contestant has a flag of their own as well, and if anyone loses theirs, they’ll be benched until the next challenge — leaving their team a woman short."

Who are the Siren: Survive the Island contestants?

Netflix hasn't revealed too much info about the 24 women taking part in the show just yet. Currently, all we know about them is that they come from a variety of physical backgrounds, as the group's comprised of police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, atheletes and stuntwomen.

At the very least, Netflix has released a series of first-look images ahead of the show's release, which you can see below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a Siren: Survive the Island trailer?

Netflix unveiled a Siren: Survive the Island trailer in mid-May. In it, you get just a small sense of the harsh challenges that the 24 contestants will face in their fight to survive on "The Island of Fire". Check it out below:

Where is Siren: Survive the Island filmed?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Precious little info has been shared about the show's filming location, unfortunately.

However, thanks to Tudum, we do know that the series has been filmed 'on an unnamed island in South Korea', which at least reveals a tiny bit more about the show's setting.