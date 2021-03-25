'Sitting' on BBC4 — start date, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Sitting is a one-off special coming to BBC4 soon, based on the stage play of the same name by BAFTA Award winning Katherine Parkinson. The play was first performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of a BBC Arts and Avalon playwright’s initiative, and now it's coming to the screen directed by Jeremy Herrin.

This one-off was commissioned for the BBC by Jonty Claypole. It is produced by Avalon with Jon Thoday and Richard Allen Turner as Executive Producers.

Here's everything you need to know...

Sitting airs on BBC4 at 10.30pm on Wednesday April 7. It will also be available on demand via BBC iPlayer.

What is Sitting about?

Sitting follows three characters as they sit for a silent painter. In these sittings, Luke, Cassandra and Mary reveal truths about love, loss and the importance of human connection. The screen adaptation of the play is being released as part of BBC Lights Up, BBC Arts’ Culture In Quarantine season celebrating British Theatre.

Who is Katherine Parkinson?

Katherine Parkinson is an English actress known for her role as Jen Barber in Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd, for which she received two British Comedy Best TV Actress Awards. She also starred as Pauline Lamb in ITV's Doc Martin between 2005 and 2009 and as Laura Hawkins in BBC drama Humans between 2015 and 2018.

Other appearances include a role as Sophie in BBC4's three-part comedy series The Great Outdoors, and a guest role in the Sardines episode of Inside No 9.

Who stars in Sitting?

Sitting stars playwright Katherine Parkinson, After Life star Mark Weinman, and Les Misérables star Alex Jarrett in the three main roles. Meanwhile, award winning figurative painter Roxana Halls’ work will feature.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we'll update you if that changes!