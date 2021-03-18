'The Syndicate' Season 4 — everything you need to know

The Syndicate Season 4 has been a long wait for fans as the previous season aired in 2015.

But it's definitely returning for another round, with creator Kay Mellor confirming the exciting news. In an interview, she revealed how the pandemic had effected filming and further delayed the new stand alone season.

She said: "Lockdown has been a roller-coaster of emotions for all of us. I was devastated not to be able to begin shooting the new Syndicate. All the scripts were written and we were four days away from principal photography but now we’re ready for the stage and I couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve got a loyal, star-studded cast and a talented crew, who have waited patiently in the wings. The BBC Piers Wenger and Gaynor Holmes especially — have been utterly brilliant, supporting us all the way.”

Here's everything we know about the new series...

We don't have a confirmed release date for The Syndicate Season 4, but filming was said to have started in August 2020. It will air on BBC1 just like previous seasons, with Gaynor Holmes, Executive Producer for the BBC, saying: “We are so thrilled to have The Syndicate return to BBC1 for a fourth series. Kay has written yet another brilliantly entertaining story and we can’t wait to see the fabulous cast bring it to life.”

The season will also be released on BritBox in the US and Canada, following the UK premiere on BBC1.

Check out options below for watching previous series.

What's the plot?

Each season of The Syndicate follows a new story, and so far we've seen characters based in a Leeds supermarket, a public hospital in Bradford, and even a crumbly stately home near Scarborough. But this time, we'll be following kennel workers whose jobs are at risk.

According to the BBC, the synopsis for season 4 is as follows: "When the owners of Woodvale Kennels announce they are selling the business to a large corporate chain, the staff are devastated to realise they may well be out of a job. This is disastrous news for Keeley (Katherine Rose Morley), Jake (Kieran Urquhart), Roxy (Taj Atwal), Gemma (Liberty Hobbs) and Colette (Emily Head) who all depend on their pay to get them from one month to the next.

"As the staff’s future is thrown into question the weekly lottery looks like the only lifeline to gambling addict Keeley. So when she checks the ticket with local newsagent Frank (Neil Morrissey) and the machine goes off she is ecstatic! But is everything as it seems and will our syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs? Set between Yorkshire and Monaco, we see our kennel workers spend every last penny they own to see justice done."

Who stars in The Syndicate season 4?

Joe Sugg makes his acting debut. (Image credit: BBC/Rollem Productions/Ben Blackall)

There's a great cast lined up for season 4 of The Syndicate, led by Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey. This will also be YouTube star Joe Sugg's first television role, following his appearance in the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing competition.

Here's the full list of actors appearing in the new season...

Neil Morrissey

Joe Sugg

Kym Marsh

Liberty Hobbs

Emily Head

Kieran Urquhart

Taj Atwal

Katherine Rose Morley

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but keep your eyes peeled!