Springwatch 2024: air date, presenters, location, wildlife, interview and everything we know

Spring has officially sprung with the arrival Springwatch 2024, another packed three-week live show full of puffins, peregrines and one or two unexpected surprises. As usual there will be a mixture of live broadcasts and fascinating pre-recorded nature films, while presenters Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham are ready to catch all the action from the nature cams at the show’s base at RSPB Arne in Dorset.

Elsewhere, Iolo Williams is exploring nature further afield, including little terns on Chesil Beach and the surprising urban life of Bournemouth’s nightjars, while cameras are also honed in on peregrine falcon nest in Corfe Castle, and Michaela gets to film puffins on the nearby coast. There’s also the return of Mindfulness Moments and the inaugural Springwatch Wildlife Hero Awards.

So here’s everything you need to know about Springwatch 2024 on BBC2…

Springwatch 2024 kicks off on Monday, May 27 at 8pm on BBC2. Subsequent episodes that week will be shown on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm and on Friday at 7.30pm.

Over the following two weeks the show will be broadcast Monday to Thursday at 8pm. Episodes will also be available on demand via BBC iPlayer for those unable to watch live.

Springwatch 2024 locations

The Springwatch 2024 team are back at the stunning RSPB Arne in Dorset, which is home to sika deer, barn owls, smooth snakes, Dartford warblers and spoonbills among other incredible wildlife. Iolo is out and about in Dorset at Portland Bird Observatory and RSPB Garston Wood, while there’s also filming on the Isle of Bute in Scotland, meaning a possible glimpse of osprey and seals.

Dartford warbler. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Springwatch 2024 — what other wildlife can we expect?

With a live camera mounted on the 1000-year-old Corfe Castle we could get to follow a family of peregrine falcons. Meanwhile, among the pre-recorded stories are a fascinating look at badgers, natterjack toads, red-throated divers, Atlantic puffins, sandhoppers and capercaillies.

Watch a peregrine falcon family at Corfe Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's new in Springwatch 2024?

The Springwatch 2024 team will be revealing the winners of the inaugural Springwatch Wildlife Hero Awards. During Winterwatch 2024 they asked for nominations for individuals and groups who go above and beyond for our wildlife, and the winners will be presented with their awards in the second week of the shows.

Springwatch 2024 interview — Michaela Strachan guides us through the series

Michaela Strachan gives us the lowdown on Springwatch 2024. (Image credit: BBC)

What can you tell us about Springwatch 2024?

Michaela Strachan says: "The whole thing with Springwatch is to expect the unexpected, which is what happens every year! The best stories that we get, from the live cameras anyway, are the stories that nature writes itself, and usually it’s the stuff you’d never predict that ends up being what everybody remembers. I mean, last year we had the nightjar eating its own chick alive, which nobody had ever seen before!"

You’re back at RSPB Arne in Dorset. What makes that such a perfect location for the show?

"Because it’s an RSPB reserve it’s already managed for wildlife. That makes it so much easier for us because there are people already working there who know the area so well, which means they can easily help us find nests and birds and predict where the wildlife will be. And of course it’s a stunning site!"

Is there a favourite animal you’re particularly excited to see this time?

"Well, this year we’ve got cameras rigged on a peregrine falcon nest at Corfe Castle, but apparently there’s also a raven nest nearby, so to see what happens between the raven chicks and the peregrine adults could be interesting! Obviously peregrine falcons are fierce predators, but ravens will fight to protect their young! I also love puffins and there’s actually a colony on the Dorset coast believe it or not, so I’m off to film them for the show, which I’m really excited about. Puffins are just so characterful and cute, and I love the way they come back with those sand eels in their mouths. It’s also a positive story because the UK government has recently banned industrial sand eel fishing, which is good news for the puffin and it will be really interesting to see what difference that makes for them."

It’s been a wet start to spring. Do you think that will have affected the wildlife?

"I’m sure it has! It’s been a very slow start to the season. But it seems something strange happens to the weather every year and often we don’t know what affect it’s had until we get out there and until the data is collected. Actually last year was the first year ever that I’ve been able to wear just a t-shirt on the show! It was glorious!"

What do fans of the Watches tend to ask you most?

"With Winterwatch the most common question I get on social media is, where do you get your hats from? And with Springwatch it’s my t-shirts, because I always like to wear an animal or bird-themed t-shirt for filming. Every time I see a t-shirt with a British wildlife animal on it I’m drawn to it and I’ve been collecting them for at least 10 years. Although there have been times when I’ve made a rash buy. Last year I bought one online and it turned out to be made out of the most hideous material. I remember asking the team, what do you reckon, is it a keeper or a loser? And they were immediately like, ugh, send it back!"

Why do you think viewers love the show so much?

"It’s a bit of escapism and we also show people the secret lives of wildlife that they don’t necessarily know about, as well as give them some fascinating wildlife facts. I also think there’s a sense of inclusiveness about the show. When I first joined, our executive producer at the time said he wanted it to be like a Springwatch family and I hope that comes across on screen. Because it’s live people feel like they can join in and that’s fantastic. It’s all about educating people, getting people more involved in doing their bit to protect our British wildlife."

You obviously still very much enjoy being part of Springwatch, but what’s your favourite thing about filming?

"I love the surprises that we get and the fact we can’t control that. We never know what’s going to happen and there’s something new all the time! But I also love working with Chris and the banter we share. We’ve obviously been working together for long now and I love the fact that we’re trusted enough as live presenters to take it completely off-piste. Sometimes that can be hilariously funny and at other times it’s like, yeah well that was a bit lame! If it’s not funny I hope our audience are with us enough to just raise their eyebrows!"

And finally, what item can’t you live without during Springwatch?

"Without a doubt my cue cards! As I’m getting older I need those cards more and more – my brain needs prompting! We don’t have an autocue, so my biggest nightmare in dropping those cards in a river or the wind blowing them away just before we start filming because I write everything on those cards – my thoughts, what I’m going to say, people’s names – and I highlight them and underline them, too. I just couldn’t remember a whole show without writing it down – although I reckon Chris Packham probably could!"

Springwatch 2024 will focus quite a lot on the fascinating lives of puffins. (Image credit: Alamy)

Is there a trailer?

There isn't a trailer for Springwatch 2024, so you'll need to tune in and watch the live coverage.