Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue: release date, premise and everything we know

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue is the presenter's latest DIY series which sees her helping desperate families who are facing home makeover disasters.

Across six episodes, she meets homeowners who have been left high and dry by their builders, and offers up some clever money-saving design tips, while also showing them how to tackle some jobs by themselves.

With Stacey already fronting shows like Sort Your Life Out season 4, she's back to help people get to grips with DIY no matter how tight a budget might be.

Speaking about Renovation Rescue, Stacey said: “Too many people are ripped off by bad builders costing them their hard-earned cash and leaving them in chaos. So I’m teaching them the DIY skills they need to save money and get their builds back on track."

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green added: "Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home. She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips, we can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget."

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue...

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue starts on Channel 4 on Wednesday, April 10. Episodes will also be available on demand.

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue premise

Channel 4 has teased that Stacey shares her "infectious enthusiasm for DIY" and her money-saving design tips, helping families salvage their half-built homes without breaking the bank, in this new series.

She draws on her own experience from working on her family home, Pickle Cottage, where she'll showcase skills from plumbing to micro-cementing.

The first episode sees Stacey heading to Enfield, where she meets with Caroline and Erick. They hired builders to help extend their two-bed bungalow, but it ended in disaster.

The builders’ shoddy work resulted in a 57-page surveyor’s report listing a catalogue of errors, including dodgy electrics, botched flooring and a leaking skylight, which cost £65,000 to put right!

However, Stacey is determined to help. She shows the couple how to claw back funds by laying their own laminate flooring, decorating themselves, and plumbing a bathroom sink.

This episode will also show how much money Stacey has saved the couple by utilising some vital DIY skills.

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 hasn't released a trailer for Renovation Rescue yet.