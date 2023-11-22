Stags: cast, plot and everything you need to know

Stags on Paramount Plus follows the antics of about-to-get-married Stu played by Nico Mirallegro.

Stags is a Paramount Plus drama that follows a bunch of British men on a stag party, aka a bachelor party! Stag parties can be a recipe for disaster at the best of times and this drama follows a boozy week in South America that goes badly wrong.

Starring Nico Mirallegro as charming groom-to-be Stu, the series sees him and his friends end up on a terrifying prison island run by two warring siblings. And friendships and lifelong loyalties are tested to the limit as it becomes a battle for survival.

Stags has an impressive ensemble cast, including This Country’s Charlie Cooper, Corin Silva (SAS: Rogue Heroes) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) and is directed by BAFTA-winner David Kerr, the man responsible for directing the creepy series Inside No.9.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stags coming to Paramount Plus….

Stags is a six-part series that is currently being filmed in Tenerife and will launch on Paramount Plus in 2024.

When we have a confirmed date, we’ll update you here.

Stags follows groom-to-be Stu (Nico Mirallegro) as he heads to South America with his friends and workmates for a week of fun, sun and debauchery. But instead of boarding a flight back to the UK after the celebrations, the stags are sent to a lawless prison island run by two siblings who are at war with one another. To survive, each stag must choose a side and they soon begin to question who will make it home alive.

Nico Mirallegro is playingthe stag Stu, who is celebrating his upcoming wedding. Nico previously played Barry ‘Newt’ Newton in the soap Hollyoaks from 2007 to 2010 and has also starred in My Mad Fat Diary, The Village, Upstairs Downstairs, Rillington Place, Ridley, We Hunt Together, Spy/Master and Our Girl. Nico was also in the film Peterloo.

Stags has a well-known cast including Corin Silva (SAS: Rogue Heroes) and Charlie Cooper (This Country) are playing Stu’s close childhood friends, Ryan and Ant, while newcomer Sophie Lenglinger and Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) are his university friends, Clem and Hugo.

Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) is Stu’s work mate, Greg, and his in-laws, John and Kai, will be played by Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom) and Jojo Macari (Sex Education). Paulina Galvez (Desperation Road) and Oscar Foronda (Mallorca Files) are Selma and Branco Quispe, the siblings who rule the prison Stu and his friends find themselves in.

A trailer for Stags isn't available yet, but it’s still early days. If one drops, we’ll post it on this page.

