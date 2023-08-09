Stand Up To Cancer telecast: date, celebrities and how to watch the TV fundraiser

Since its founding in 2008, Stand Up To Cancer has helped fund cancer research to help cancer patients everywhere become survivors. As the organization celebrates its 15th year in 2023, it will do so with a Stand Up To Cancer telecast, featuring a number of big-name celebrities, with the goal of raising more money for impactful research.

Stand Up To Cancer telecasts take place every other year (the last one was in 2021) and feature entertainers from movies, TV, music and more honoring the work of Stand Up To Cancer's scientists as well as raising awareness about the continued need for cancer research.

We've got everything you need to know about 2023's Stand Up To Cancer telecast, including when it is, who is going to appear and how you can watch it.

The 2023 Stand Up To Cancer Telecast is going to take place on Saturday, August 19, at 8 pm ET/PT. The telecast is a one-hour special.

Stand Up to Cancer telecast celebrities

There are a number of A-list stars that are set to appear as part of the Stand Up To Cancer telecast this year. The individuals announced so far include:

Elizabeth Banks

Jessica Biel

Don Cheadle

Katie Couric

Danai Gurira

Tony Hale

Ken Jeong

Maria Menounos

Julianne Moore

Tig Notaro

Jimmy Smits

Eric Stonestreet

Justin Timberlake

The telecast is also going to feature comedy skits and musical performances from years past that include Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy, Matthew McConaughey, Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman and The Who.

More celebrity guests are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the telecast.

Of course, the real highlight of the evening is going to be the inspirational stories of patients and scientists who have been fighting and making progress over the years.

Stand Up To Cancer telecast promo

Stand Up To Cancer has released a promo video that highlights what's in store with the telecast and the overall mission of the evening. Give it a watch right here:

How to watch Stand Up To Cancer telecast

The Stand Up To Cancer telecast is going to be easily accessible whether you still have a traditional pay-TV set-up or have cut the cord to just streaming services.

All four of the major US networks — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — are going to air the telecast live, meaning if you have a cable TV subscription or a TV antenna you can flip on your local station for any of these channels. Subscribers to live TV streaming services with these channels, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, are also going to have easy access.

Standalone streaming platforms are also going to offer live streams of the telecast, with subscribers to Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Peacock and more being able to watch the event.

According to Variety, more than 50 media platforms in the US and Canada will air the telecast.

How to donate to Stand Up To Cancer

In addition to raising awareness for Stand Up To Cancer's research efforts, the telecast is also a way to help raise more funds for the organization to continue to assist in the fight against cancer.

There are multiple ways to donate to Stand Up To Cancer, including making a direct contribution to the Stand Up To Cancer website, starting your own fundraiser for a loved one battling cancer or by joining the SU2C Stream Team and creating a stream to raise funds and awareness.