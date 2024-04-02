Star Trek: Discovery season 5: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the final season

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 marks the final adventure for Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery. The series that launched a bright new future for the Star Trek franchise on Paramount Plus, including new shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy, is heading into dry dock, but there are still many adventures to look forward to in the last season.

Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Discovery season 5.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 premieres Thursday, April 4, on Paramount Plus in the US and UK. The first two episodes of the 10-episode final season will be available to stream on April 4, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 plot

Here's the official plot for Star Trek: Discovery season 5 from Paramount Plus: "The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 cast

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) as Captain Michael Burnham, Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) as Saru, Anthony Rapp (Rent) as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman (Baskets) as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life) as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala (Jupiter Ascending) as Cleveland "Book" Booker, Blu del Barrio (The Listener) as Adira and Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy) as Rayner.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (The Expanse) as L’ak and Eve Harlow (The 100) as Moll.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 trailer

Take a look at what's coming in the trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 5 below: