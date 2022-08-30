Stuck — air date, cast, plot, interview and all about the new comedy series

Stuck is a five-part comedy series, with short episodes of 15 minutes. IT's written by and starring Black Books star Dylan Moran who with The WIndsors star Morgana Robinson play Dan and Carla. He’s recently been made redundant and she’s wondering if she’s making he most of her life. Then Carla’s ex-girlfriend Maya (Eleanor Fanyinka) comes back into her life and shakes things up! Juliet Cowan also stars as Joy, Neil Maskell is Dr Pete Cosmos, San Shella is Mickey and Clemens Schick is Kurt.

So here's everything you need to know about BBC2 comedy Stuck...

Juliet Cowan as Joy in Stuck. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuck begins on BBC2 from Thursday September 8, starting with two episodes at 10pm, then at 10.15pm. All five episodes will be available on BBCiPlayer. We'll update with any US or international release date when we learn more.

Interviews: Dylan Moran and Morgana Robinson on what happens in Stuck

Stuck arrives more than 20 years after Dylan Moran launched cult sitcom Black Books. His new BBC2 comedy now explores the trials of life in a long-term relationship. He plays Dan, who is down on his luck having just been made redundant. He’s not seeing eye to eye with girlfriend Carla, played by The Windsors star Morgana Robinson.

“The show started in a sketch format,” reveals Dylan Moran. “I saw a couple in my head who were stuck in one way or another every week, be it in a car, a zipper or a circular conversation. Then, once I started working with Morgana, I decided I wanted to go the whole hog and write about a classic couple.”

When Carla’s ex turns up, cracks begin to show and the couple aren’t sure whether they’ll stay together. “Dan and Carla both want certain things out of life, but he’s on a downward trajectory in his career, just at the point when she’s blossoming, becoming more confident and asking for what she needs,” Moran explains. “He’s trying to catch up with her.”

While the series revels in elements of the surreal, Morgana Robinson reveals it was vital that the two lead characters felt believable. “The series is a warts and all look at their relationship, and it was really important to us that Dan and Carla felt like a real couple who had been together for 10 years,” she says. “We had to dive in very quickly, because we really wanted to portray that closeness. We used an intimacy co-ordinator, who was amazing – we don’t have huge sex scenes or anything, but actually it really helped us create that relationship.”

Across five 15-minute episodes, Dylan Moran also takes a few swipes at middle class life, from overpriced delicatessens to the wellness industry, which Carla works in. “It feels like there’s a massive resurgence of self-help at the moment and a new Americanised version of it, packaged up with various retreats – that’s reflected in Carla’s character,” he explains. “And they like a particular shop down the road called The Magic Forest. It’s one of those middle-class delis where you go just to spend money. The kind of place where it feels easy to justify buying £8 jars of anchovies.”

Can Dan and Carla keep the spark alive in Stuck? (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Stuck?

There's no trailer available yet for Stuck but when one arrives from the BBC we'll post it here.

More about Stuck on BBC2

Stuck is a Hat Trick Production for the BBC, written by Dylan Moran and commissioned by BBC Comedy. The Director is Ian FitzGibbon (Hullraisers, Raised By Wolves, Moone Boy), the Producer is Nick Coupe and the Executive Producer is Jimmy Mulville. The Commissioning Editors for BBC Comedy are Gregor Sharp and Seb Barwell and the Commissioning Editor for BBC Northern Ireland is Eddie Doyle.

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor at the BBC says: “Dylan is one of the great comic minds of our time, so it’s hugely exciting that he’s created this new narrative series, tackling love, relationships and a very current sense of limbo, with all the finely-honed insight and humour of his stand up shows.”