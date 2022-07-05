Summer Gardening With Carol Klein: air date, tips, interview and more

Summer Gardening With Carol Klein sees the green-fingered guru Carol welcoming us back to her garden at Glebe Cottage, Devon on Channel 5.

This series is jam- packed with summer blooms, including snapdragons, penstemons, verbascums and native white foxgloves, which are covered with bees and insects.

"Everything has grown, it’s all now at least knee height," says Carol, who earlier this year presented Spring Gardening With Carol Klein. "My favorite thing about a summer garden is the whole floweriness of it, the fact that there are blooms everywhere. There’s scent, it’s balmy, it's warm, it's gorgeous. It's a time for enjoying the garden, and making the most of it."

So here's everything you need to know about Summer Gardening With Carol Klein on Channel 5...

Summer Gardening With Carol Klein is a six-part series that starts in the UK on Channel 5 on Friday July 15 at 7pm. It runs weekly and each episode will become available on My5.

Carol on what happens in Summer Gardening With Carol Klein

In Summer Gardening With Carol Klein, Carol shows us how to enjoy the warmer months, no matter how big or small our garden.

The first week, as well as showing off her flowers, she also reviews her summer harvest in the veg patch, deals with leek rust and advises how to grow a wildlife friendly hedge, even if you only have a tiny outside space.

"The whole series is about things people can do even if they have a tiny garden,"says Carol. "One of my favourite things, which we cover in the first episode, is making a new raised bed. The idea is that it’s the sort of space people might have outside their kitchen window, or perhaps in a courtyard. Quite a lot can be packed in there, so we show how intensively you can garden and just how beautiful it can be. Hopefully viewers will see that growing from just a few packets of seed, you really can eat all summer long!"

Carol has plenty of tips for keeping gardens blooming in the summer months. (Image credit: Channel 5)

More from Carol Klein on her gardening tips, favorite summer plants and flowers, plus her series highlights...

The six-parter will see her share tips and tricks on how to make the most of outdoor areas, no matter how big or small the space. Here Carol shares more about this latest series...

You’re turning the spotlight on a different plant family in each episode, aren’t you?

Carol says: "Yes, in the first episode we explore a family with an awful name —Scrophulariaceae — which includes foxgloves and verbascum. We talk about the benefits of those plants, and have a look at some white foxgloves which we’d grown as seed in the last series. There’s so much variety within each family, from annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and even some bulbs. But we concentrate on the ones people can grow."

What’s new at Glebe Cottage that we should look out for?

"We’ve made a lovely raised bed. I had some old sleepers that had been used as seats, so we made it from them. We’ve filled it with all sorts of plants that we’ve grown from seeds and cuttings. The idea is that this is something people could do, even if they’ve got very little space."

Is summer one of your favourite seasons of the gardening calendar?

"Yes, I love my garden at this time of year. It’s when you are able to enjoy it, as a lot of things are looking their very best and they’ve still got their freshness."

Do you have any tips for keeping gardens looking luscious during the summer months?

"I’d recommend having water butts everywhere, and mulching is essential. We mulched furiously in the spring, both with compost and leaf mulch. If you’re planting anything, just make sure it’s well watered, both at planting time and for the next couple of weeks afterwards. And try to make sure the ground is covered with plants — who wants to look at bare earth anyway? My garden is so densely planted that the plants themselves act as a mulch. Mind you, some people would find my garden a bit too lush!"

What are your favourite summer plants?

"There’s a wonderful quote by [the late gardening guru] Margery Fish: ‘When in doubt, plant a geranium.’ That’s a good maxim. I also absolutely adore Astrantias; they are stalwart perennials and get bigger and better every year. For beauty, I love cosmos and, for drama, I love dahlias, while, for scent, you can’t beat a rose! I also like Alchemilla mollis, or lady’s mantle, which has a froth of lime-green flowers. It makes other plants look great and mixes brilliantly with hardy geraniums."

Are there any plants you avoid?

"I’m not fond of double flowers, simply because they don’t feed insects. Bees can’t get into them. Instead, they love anything from the daisy family, as they’ve got big, open flowers. Also catmint – you can cut it down and a few weeks later, it’ll flower again."

Let’s talk about gardening tools — any must-haves?

"I’ve got a sharp knife called Tina, which I use for taking all my cuttings. I inherited my mum’s old spade from Woolworths, which must be 60 or 70 years old now and is still going strong, even though someone mixed concrete with it on one occasion! You just need basic tools — a fork and spade, a trowel, a knife, and a good pair of secateurs. Peat-free compost is essential, and organic liquid feed is best, with ones based on seaweed being particularly good."

Finally, why do you think gardening is so beneficial to us?

"It’s wonderfully good both for your mental and physical health. It’s one of the only opportunities people get to be directly in touch with nature and away from screens, tarmac and concrete. Not to be corny, but to get your hands in the soil really does you good."

Anyone for foxgloves? (Image credit: Alamy)

