Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 5: release date and everything we know

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out will see the Scottish comedian hitting the road all over again for another set of adventures up and down the UK.

Behind the wheel of her trusty campervan—named after one of her personal heroines, Helen Mirren—Susan Calman will once again be setting out to take in some of the brilliant and bizarre sites that can be found all over Britain.

First up, she's heading back to a favourite UK destination to take a look at a very special teddy bear selection.

Here's what we know so far about Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 5...

When is Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 5 on TV?

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out returns for the travelogue's fifth series in mid-May. The first episode airs on Channel 5 on Friday, May 12 at 8 pm.

If you can't wait to watch Calman's latest adventures, you can dip back into the first four series on My5. And if you're looking for more shows to enjoy, we've got guides to the best Channel 5 dramas and the best Channel 5 documentaries you can stream on the service right now.

As we wait for brand new #GrandDayOut adventures, revisit previous destinations, including: 🌊 Cornwall🐄Herriot Country 🌿 Scottish Glens ⛰️Peak District 🌲 New Forest Tune in on @My5_tv : https://t.co/osrfY6bkUN pic.twitter.com/6TMAAUZgXNApril 13, 2023 See more

What will Susan be getting up to this time?

Susan meets one of her heroes in episode one. (Image credit: Channel 5)

In Susan Calman's Grand Day Out series 5, we know where she'll be going in the first episode. After hitting the road, her first adventure will see her heading to the Yorkshire, one of her most frequently-visited destinations on the show.

Her first stop in Yorkshire is Newby Hall, a stately home found in Skelton-on-Ure. There, she's stopping by The Bear House, which is the permanent home to a collection of over 1,000 vintage teddy bears that were lovingly collected over the years by Gyles Brandreth and his wife, Michèle. One of the collection's most famous faces is that of The Muppets' funnyman Fozzie Bear.

Whilst visiting the collection, Susan shares that it was both Fozzie Bear (and fellow Scottish comedian, Billy Connolly) who inspired her to become a comedian (You can read more about the Brandreth Bear collection at the Newby Hall website (opens in new tab)).

Along with The Bear House, Susan will also be paying a visit to York Minster Cathedral, stopping by Betty's Cafe Tea Rooms, the Victorian spa town of Harrogate and she'll be enjoying a miniature steam train ride.

Where has Susan Calman been before?

Susan's already packed in plenty of adventures so far, up and the British Isles. Previous destinations have included the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall and Devon, north Wales, Belfast, the Peak District, Warwick, Bath, the New Forest, and Kent.

Is there a trailer for Susan Calman's Grand Day Out season 5?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer for the new season, but if you want to see the sort of thing Susan might be getting up to on her travels, here is a brilliant clip of her learning to surf in Cornwall from season 4...