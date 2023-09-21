Taskmaster season 16: release date, contestants, interview, trailer and everything we know

Taskmaster season 16 invites some new brave celebrities who are ready to take on plenty of weird and wonderful challenges, each of them hoping they've got what it takes to be crowned winner.

Last season, we saw Mae Martin emerge victorious and five new celebrities are keen to follow in her footsteps, but it won't be easy and they'll have to be willing to put themselves through their paces and make the nation laugh if they want to win.

There's plenty more to come too, as Taskmaster has been renewed for six more seasons and a Junior version has also been announced.

Tom Beck, Channel 4's Head of Events said: "Taskmaster is the funniest, most creative show on TV and we're so excited not only to have three more years of Greg and Alex on the brilliant original but also to expand Taskmaster."

But for now, here's everything you need to know about Taskmaster season 16...

The new season of Taskmaster kicks off on Thursday, September 21 at 9 pm on Channel 4. It can also be watched on demand via the Channel 4 website.

Episodes will air weekly in the same time slot and previous seasons are also available on demand.

Taskmaster season 16 hosts

Greg Davies and Alex Horne are back! (Image credit: Channel 4)

As usual, there'll be more withering put downs from the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, who is once again assisted by his co-presenter ‘Little’ Alex Horne, the show's creator.

They're back to their old tricks as well because the preview for episode 1 has teased that Greg slaps Alex because of peas, there's a canned blindfold, and everyone tries to put a big duck in a lake.

Taskmaster season 16 contestants

This season, Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma are the five celebrities competing to be Taskmaster champion.

This group of newcomers are following in the footsteps of many other brave celebrities ready to do whatever the Taskmaster asks of them. But only one of these stars will be able to emerge victorious, so it will be interesting to see how they get on!

Interview with Taskmaster star Julian Clary

Julian Clary's official Taskmaster portrait. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Julian Clary spoke to What To Watch about taking part in Taskmaster season 16...

Are you a competitive person? "I’m not because it’s very silly. However, Greg Davies is a very alpha male so I just wanted to please him and make him laugh. But he’s very fickle, you can’t predict what he’s going to like. The competitive thing comes from wanting to please the Taskmaster. I did Celebrity Big Brother many years ago (Clary won it in 2012) and you’re brainwashed into doing whatever Big Brother says and it’s similar here."

Greg said he thought you showed contempt for Alex Horne. Is that true? "When we were filming the tasks it was usually just me and Alex and it evolved into a slightly abusive relationship. But that’s a comic device I’ve always used whether it was my pianist Russell [Churney], my dog Fanny or a punter in the front row. I always have someone to put down, so Alex became that person."

Did you prefer doing tasks on your own or was it more fun doing them with other people? "I liked both. It was freezing cold while I was filming so if the tasks were outside, my motivation was often to get them done quickly and go with the first idea that came into my head. I’m a very impulsive person."

You’re about to play Herod in a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar. What will your Herod be like? "It’s sort of Julian Clary trying to be evil. I’m not required to try to be a completely different character. He’s a sort of fading rock star – that’s how I’ve been directed to play it. I’m on stage for literally four minutes but I’m sure I’ll give my all for four minutes."

If a TV series was made of one of your memoirs, who should play you? "I’d say Annie Lennox. I don’t know why, but she’s probably the same age as me!"

Is there a Taskmaster season 16 trailer?

Yes, and there's a lot going on including clips of some of the weird stuff this season's contestants are getting up to. We wouldn't want to spoil anything, so why don't you take a look below...